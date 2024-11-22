2025 Love In Action Black Tie Benefit Dinner

Leading force that illuminates the path of hope and transformation.
Includes:
Recognition as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor on digital and printed materials.
Reserved VIP table for 8 guests.
Prominent logo placement on all event materials.
Opportunity to speak or present during event.
Full Page ad in event program.
Leading force that illuminates the path of hope and transformation.
Includes:
Recognition as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor on digital and printed materials.
Reserved VIP table for 8 guests.
Prominent logo placement on all event materials.
Opportunity to speak or present during event.
Full Page ad in event program.
"Heart of Gold" Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Shining example of generosity that inspires lasting change.
Includes:
Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor on digital and printed materials.
Preferred table for 8 guests.
Mention in all press releases and event announcements.
Special acknowledgment from the stage during the event.
Half page ad in event program.
Shining example of generosity that inspires lasting change.
Includes:
Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor on digital and printed materials.
Preferred table for 8 guests.
Mention in all press releases and event announcements.
Special acknowledgment from the stage during the event.
Half page ad in event program.
"Servant Leaders" Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Compassionate leaders empowering the mission through action.
Includes:
Recognition as a Gold Sponsor on event materials.
Table for 8 guests with prominent seating.
Acknowledgement in event social media posts.
Fourth page ad in event program.
Compassionate leaders empowering the mission through action.
Includes:
Recognition as a Gold Sponsor on event materials.
Table for 8 guests with prominent seating.
Acknowledgement in event social media posts.
Fourth page ad in event program.
"Heart of Compassion" Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Brings hope and healing to those in need.
Includes:
Recognition as Silver Sponsor in event program.
Reserved seating for 6 guests.
Name listed in Social Media shout-outs.
Fourth page ad in event program.
Brings hope and healing to those in need.
Includes:
Recognition as Silver Sponsor in event program.
Reserved seating for 6 guests.
Name listed in Social Media shout-outs.
Fourth page ad in event program.
"Spark of Hope" Bronze Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sparking change with critical resources that transform lives.
Includes:
Recognition as Bronze Sponsor in event program.
Reserved seating for 4 guests.
Social media recognition.
Logo in event program.
Sparking change with critical resources that transform lives.
Includes:
Recognition as Bronze Sponsor in event program.
Reserved seating for 4 guests.
Social media recognition.
Logo in event program.
"Friend of Love Well"
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Sets a foundation of hope and healing.
Includes:
Recognition in the event program.
Reserved seating for 2 guests.
Social media recognition.
Sets a foundation of hope and healing.
Includes:
Recognition in the event program.
Reserved seating for 2 guests.
Social media recognition.
Add a donation for Love Well Ministries, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!