2025 Love, Loyalty, Beauty, and Grace Show Shirt

Short Sleeve T Shirt item
Short Sleeve T Shirt
$20

Show design on front, Sponsors on back.


5.5-ounce, 50 US cotton/50 poly, DryBlend moisture-wicking properties, Non-topstitched, classic width, rib collar, Taped neck and shoulders, Classic fit, seamless body, Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label

  • Adult Small - Adult 5XL
  • Carolina Blue
  • SanMar Gildan #8000
Long Sleeve T Shirt item
Long Sleeve T Shirt
$25

Show design on front, Sponsors on back.

5.5-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly, DryBlend moisture-wicking properties, Non-topstitched, classic width, rib collar, Taped neck and shoulders, Rib knit cuffs, Classic fit, seamless body, Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label

  • Adult Small - Adult 3XL
  • Carolina Blue
  • SanMar Gildan #8400
Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Crewneck Sweatshirt
$30

Show design on front, Sponsors on back.


8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly, Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs, 1x1 rib knit collar, cuffs and waistband with spandex, Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label

  • Adult Small - Adult 3XL
  • Carolina Blue
  • SanMar Gildan #18000
Hoodie Sweatshirt item
Hoodie Sweatshirt
$35

Show design on front, Sponsors on back.


8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly, Double-needle stitching at waistband and cuffs, Double-lined hood with dyed-to-match drawcord, 1x1 rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex, Front pouch pocket, Recycled, high-performing black tear-away label,

  • Adult Small - Adult 5XL
  • Carolina Blue
  • SanMar Gildan #18500
Vintage Hoodie Sweatshirt item
Vintage Hoodie Sweatshirt
$42

Show design on front, Sponsors on back.


Stay charged in this moisture-wicking, color-preserving fleece in heathered yarn dye.5.9-ounce, 100% polyester yarn-dyed fleece with PosiCharge technology, Tag-free label, Taped neck, Three-panel hood , Raglan sleeves, Front pouch pocket, Self-fabric cuffs and hem

  • Adult XS - Adult 4XL
  • True Royal Electric
  • Sanmar ST225
Flannel Pajama Pants item
Flannel Pajama Pants
$35

W Band & Guard in White


Classic flannel goes fashion-forward. 4.3-ounce, 100% combed ring spun cotton, Yarn dye plaid, Tear-away label, Elastic waistband with functional twill tape drawcord, Faux fly

  • Adult XS - Adult 4XL
  • True Navy/Carolina Blue
  • Sanmar #DT1800

