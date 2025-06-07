Sales closed

2025 LSU Alumni 10th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament - August 23rd

701 Golfpark Dr

Celebration, FL 34747, USA

Hole Sponsor
$100
Each Hole Sponsor will have a sign placed at one of the holes of the golf course. If you have a particular logo or sign information send it to [email protected]. If hole sponsor would like to setup at a hole please contact us to discuss. If no information is sent we will attempt to find your logo info or place your name on the sign. NOTICE: Zeffy does not charge nonprofits a fee for payment processing but they do default a donation for each purchase to support their platform. You can leave the default donation, change it to another amount, or make it zero. LSU Alumni of Central Florida is not responsible for any donations paid to Zeffy.
Fleur de Lis Sponsor
$250
Recognition at Golf Tournament and in all social media platforms including website, Facebook, Twitter, etc. Includes a Hole Sponsor sign placed at one of the holes of the golf course. If you have a particular logo or sign information send it to [email protected]. If hole sponsor would like to setup at a hole please contact us to discuss. If no information is sent we will attempt to find your logo info or place your name on the sign.
4 Person Team
$450
This includes a 4 Person Golf Team.
Single Golfer
$120
This is a single golfer that will be placed on a Team.
Gold Sponsor- (4 Golfers, Hole Sign, Recognition)
$1,000
Gold Sponsor can have up to 4 Golfers, a sign at a hole on the golf course, listed and recognized on website and social media as Gold Sponsor with mention in Newsletters and other Communications throughout the year. If no information is sent we will attempt to find your logo info or place your name on the sign.
Purple Sponsor - (2 Golfers, Hole Sign, Recognition)
$500
Gold Sponsor can have up to 2 Golfers, a sign at a hole on the golf course, listed and recognized on website and social media as Purple Sponsor with mention in Newsletters and other Communications throughout the year. If no information is sent we will attempt to find your logo info or place your name on the sign.
Premier - 2 Team (8 Golfers & Hole Sign)
$1,000
Premier - 2 Team can have up to 8 Golfers and a sign placed at a hole on the golf course. Please email any particular logo or sign information to [email protected]. If no information is sent we will attempt to find your logo info or place your name on the sign.
Premier - 1 Team (4 Golfers, Hole Sign)
$500
Premier - 1 Team can have up to 4 Golfers and sign placed at a hole on the golf course. Please email any particular logo or sign information to [email protected]. If no information is sent we will attempt to find your logo info or place your name on the sign.

