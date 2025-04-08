2025 LTNA 103rd National Conference

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants access to the Happy Hours at the Conference only.
Wednesday November 12, 6:30 - 9:00. Opening Happy Hour. Crowne Plaza Conference Resort. Food & Drinks included
Thursday, November 13, 6:30 - 8:30. Recreo Cantina, 28 S San Marcos Place Chandler, AZ 85225. Food and Drinks included
Friday November 14, 6:30 - 8:30. Crowne Plaza Conference Resort. Food & Drinks included
• Company listed as Platinum Sponsor on "Sponsorships" webpage with website link.
• Company logo prominently displayed on LTNA Bulletins (25K+ recipients) with link.
• White pages opportunity on the LTNA Bulletin.
• Logo displayed with all 2025 LTNA National Conference materials & announcements.
• 6 Attendees to the 2025 LTNA Annual Conference.
• Speaker/Panel Slot at 2025 LTNA National Conference (limited slots - while available).
• Vendor table at the 2025 LTNA National Conference.
• Company listed as Gold Sponsor on "Sponsorships" webpage with website link.
• Company logo displayed on LTNA Bulletins (25K+ recipients) with link.
• White pages opportunity on Bulletin.
• Logo displayed with all 2025 LTNA National Conference materials & announcements.
• 3 Attendees to the 2025 LTNA Annual Conference.
• Speaker/Panel Slot at 2025 LTNA National Conference (limited slots - while available).
• Vendor table at the 2025 LTNA National Conference.
• Company listed as Silver Sponsor on "Sponsorships" webpage with website link.
• Company logo displayed on LTNA Bulletins (25K+ recipients) with link.
• Logo displayed with all 2025 LTNA National Conference materials & announcements.
• 1 Attendee to the 2025 LTNA Annual Conference.
• Vendor table at the 2025 LTNA National Conference.
• Company listed as Bronze Sponsor on "Sponsorships" webpage with website link.
• Company logo displayed on LTNA Bulletins (25K+ recipients) with link.
• Logo displayed with all 2025 LTNA National Conference materials & announcements.
• Company logo displayed in the conference app
• Company logo displayed on signage at conference breakfast
• Opportunity to display and distribute marketing materials at conference breakfast
• Company logo displayed in the conference app
• Company logo displayed on signage at conference lunch
• Opportunity to display and distribute marketing materials at conference lunch
• Company logo displayed in the conference app
• Company logo displayed on signage at conference happy hour
• Opportunity to display and distribute marketing materials at conference happy hour
• Company logo displayed as the title sponsor in the conference app
• 3 attendees to the 2025 LTNA Conference
• Company logo displayed on signage throughout the conference
• Vendor table or opportunity to display and distribute marketing materials throughout the conference
