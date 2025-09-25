2025 Luckypawlooza Festival - Get Your Tickets!

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.





By purchasing these tickets, you are agreeing to the following terms and conditions:





PET POLICY

Maximum of 2 dogs per person . Ticket holders, vendors, and nonprofit participants are permitted to bring companion animals. Safety of the animals and people is of the utmost importance at all times.





For any animal attending the event, temperament and behavior must be known to withstand a large number of people and activity. Animals must be manageable and safe to have in a crowd of people.





Avoid nose to nose contact between animals. Do not force or push any interactions with people, other animals, or children. Remove any cat that is open mouth breathing or any dog that is acting fearful. All animals must be contained via appropriate

collar/harness and leash, playpen, or crate.





Representatives of Mill River Park and/or Lucky Dog Refuge reserve the right to ask a person to remove the animal from the event if there is any unacceptable behavior, with no refund on the ticket purchase.





By purchasing a ticket you agree to keep your animal(s) under full control and release Lucky Dog Refuge and Mill River Park from any liability in regards to the animal’s health and safety.





HOLD HARMLESS AGREEMENT

By purchasing tickets, I and the dog(s) that I bring to the event jointly and severally agree to remain tethered and under control at all times and to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Lucky Dog Refuge and Mill River Park Collaborative and its officers, directors, agents, employees, board members, volunteers and any other individuals representing the interests of Lucky Dog Refuge and Mill River Park Collaborative from and against all claims, liabilities, suits, obligations, fines, penalties, damages, losses and expenses (including, without limitation, attorney’s fees and disbursements) that may be imposed upon, incurred by, or asserted against Lucky Dog Refuge and Mill River Park Collaborative by reason of, or arising out of, injuries to, or death of, persons or damage to property resulting from or occurring by reason of the acts, whether negligent, willful or otherwise, of myself and my dog(s), arising out of our participation at the Luckypawlooza Festival scheduled to take place on or about October 18 and 19, 2025.