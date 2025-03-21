2025 A Night of Hope Lupus Gala

141 Main St

LaGrange, GA 30240, USA

General Admission - Single Ticket
$65

A Night of Hope: Lupus Gala General Admission Entry Ticket includes entry and plated dinner

Event Table
$500
A Night of Hope: Lupus Gala General Seating Table seats 8. Includes admission and plated dinner for 8.

Purple Sponsorship
$1,000
A Night of Hope: Lupus Gala Purple Sponsorship Includes:
Entry to the Gala
VIP Sponsor Seating
8 Sponsorship Tickets (1 Table)
3 minutes of stage time to speak about your support

Gold Sponsorship
$500
A Night of Hope: Lupus Gala Gold Sponsorship Includes:
Entry to the Gala.
Preferred Sponsor Seating.
Stage Shoutouts.
4 Sponsorship tickets to the Gala

Silver Sponsorship
$250
A Night of Hope: Lupus Gala Silver Sponsorship Includes:
Entry to the Gala.
Preferred Sponsor Seating
2 Sponsorship ticket to the Gala

Patron Sponsorship Supporter - *No Ticket
$100

Your support and donation will help us to continue to support Survivors.

This sponsorship does not include an entry ticket.

$

