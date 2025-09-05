Little Village Nursery School

Little Village Nursery School

2025 LVNS Halloween Festival

11827 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90064, USA

Admission
$40

Admission is $40 per family and includes tickets for every game and activity as well as snack packs.

Pizza Lunch Combo
$5

This year's festival will feature a pizza party lunch in additional to all the fun treats and snacks. Combo includes a slice of pizza, drink and side with each purchase. Additional pizza and combos can be purchased onsite at the event using tap to pay.

Specialty Halloween Treats
$5

Cute spooky treats will be available for sale during the event. Treats can be purchased onsite at the event using tap to pay.

Halloween Festival Tickets
$1

Purchase additional tickets for games and activities. Additional tickets can be purchased at the event using tap to pay.

LVNS Tote Bags
$20

We have a limited number of LVNS tote bags that will be available for sale at the Festival. These can be purchased onsite at the event using tap to pay.

LVNS Hat - Kid and Adult Sizes
$20

We have a limited number of LVNS kid and adult hats that will be available for sale at the Festival. These can be purchased onsite at the event using tap to pay.

LVNS T-Shirt
$25

New T-shirt design will be revealed by the Halloween Festival. Shirts can also be purchased onsite at the event using tap to pay. Available in adult and toddler sizes (Adult: XS-XXL, Toddler: 2-6T)

LVNS Placemat
$20

New placemat design will be revealed by the Halloween Festival. There will be one placemat for the Yellow Room and one placemat for the Purple room. Placemats can also be purchased onsite at the event using tap to pay.

LVNS T-Shirt - Old Designs
$20

We have a limited number of older design LVNS T-shirts that will be available for sale at the Festival. These can be purchased onsite at the event using tap to pay.

LVNS Onesie
$10

We have a limited number of LVNS onesies that will be available for sale at the Festival. These can be purchases onsite at the event using tap to pay.

Halloween Pouches
$10

Enjoy these cute, handcrafted glitter and drawstring Halloween pouches! Made by our own Karlie Hill (Lillie Hill's Mom!)

