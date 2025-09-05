2025 LVNS Halloween Festival

Hosted by
Admission is $40 per family and includes tickets for every game and activity as well as snack packs.
This year's festival will feature a pizza party lunch in additional to all the fun treats and snacks. Combo includes a slice of pizza, drink and side with each purchase. Additional pizza and combos can be purchased onsite at the event using tap to pay.
Cute spooky treats will be available for sale during the event. Treats can be purchased onsite at the event using tap to pay.
Purchase additional tickets for games and activities. Additional tickets can be purchased at the event using tap to pay.
We have a limited number of LVNS tote bags that will be available for sale at the Festival. These can be purchased onsite at the event using tap to pay.
We have a limited number of LVNS kid and adult hats that will be available for sale at the Festival. These can be purchased onsite at the event using tap to pay.
New T-shirt design will be revealed by the Halloween Festival. Shirts can also be purchased onsite at the event using tap to pay. Available in adult and toddler sizes (Adult: XS-XXL, Toddler: 2-6T)
New placemat design will be revealed by the Halloween Festival. There will be one placemat for the Yellow Room and one placemat for the Purple room. Placemats can also be purchased onsite at the event using tap to pay.
We have a limited number of older design LVNS T-shirts that will be available for sale at the Festival. These can be purchased onsite at the event using tap to pay.
We have a limited number of LVNS onesies that will be available for sale at the Festival. These can be purchases onsite at the event using tap to pay.
Enjoy these cute, handcrafted glitter and drawstring Halloween pouches! Made by our own Karlie Hill (Lillie Hill's Mom!)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!