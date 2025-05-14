Thomas N Lynn Institute For Healthcare Research Inc

Hosted by

Thomas N Lynn Institute For Healthcare Research Inc

About this event

Lynn Legacy 2025: Sip, Savor, and Support

4322 N Western Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73118, USA

Individual Ticket
$75
• Includes admission and 2 drink tickets
Supporter Ticket
$100
• Includes admission and 2 drink tickets while helping support additional Lynn programming with your $25 donation
Friend Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Four admission tickets • Logo/name placement in event materials, signage, and promotional materials • Logo/name recognition on Lynn Institute website and in the Lynn Community Chronicle newsletter • Logo/name placement in event video/slide show • 8 drink tickets - 2 tickets per guest
Ambassador Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• Eight admission tickets • Logo/name placement in event materials, signage, and promotional materials • Logo/name recognition on Lynn Institute website and in the Lynn Community Chronicle newsletter • Logo/name placement in event video/slide show • 16 drink tickets - 2 tickets per guest
Benefactor Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Ten admission tickets • Logo/name placement in event materials, signage, and promotional materials • Logo/name recognition on Lynn Institute website, social media channels, and in the Lynn Community Chronicle newsletter • Logo/name placement in event video/slide show • 30 drink tickets - 3 tickets per guest
Tradition Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• Table with 8 reserved seating tickets • Prominent logo/name placement in event materials, signage, and promotional materials • Recognition of sponsorship from the stage • Logo/name recognition on Lynn Institute website, social media channels, and in the Lynn Community Chronicle newsletter • Logo/name placement in event video/slide show • 24 drink tickets - 3 tickets per guest • Only four sponsorships available
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