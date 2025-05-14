Lynn Legacy 2025: Sip, Savor, and Support

• Table with 8 reserved seating tickets • Prominent logo/name placement in event materials, signage, and promotional materials • Recognition of sponsorship from the stage • Logo/name recognition on Lynn Institute website, social media channels, and in the Lynn Community Chronicle newsletter • Logo/name placement in event video/slide show • 24 drink tickets - 3 tickets per guest • Only four sponsorships available

• Table with 8 reserved seating tickets • Prominent logo/name placement in event materials, signage, and promotional materials • Recognition of sponsorship from the stage • Logo/name recognition on Lynn Institute website, social media channels, and in the Lynn Community Chronicle newsletter • Logo/name placement in event video/slide show • 24 drink tickets - 3 tickets per guest • Only four sponsorships available

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