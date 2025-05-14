Lynn Legacy 2025: Sip, Savor, and Support

• Includes admission and 2 drink tickets while helping support additional Lynn programming with your $25 donation
• Includes admission and 2 drink tickets while helping support additional Lynn programming with your $25 donation
Friend Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Four admission tickets
• Logo/name placement in event materials, signage, and promotional materials
• Logo/name recognition on Lynn Institute website and in the Lynn Community Chronicle newsletter
• Logo/name placement in event video/slide show
• 8 drink tickets - 2 tickets per guest
• Four admission tickets
• Logo/name placement in event materials, signage, and promotional materials
• Logo/name recognition on Lynn Institute website and in the Lynn Community Chronicle newsletter
• Logo/name placement in event video/slide show
• 8 drink tickets - 2 tickets per guest
Ambassador Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• Eight admission tickets
• Logo/name placement in event materials, signage, and promotional materials
• Logo/name recognition on Lynn Institute website and in the Lynn Community Chronicle newsletter
• Logo/name placement in event video/slide show
• 16 drink tickets - 2 tickets per guest
• Eight admission tickets
• Logo/name placement in event materials, signage, and promotional materials
• Logo/name recognition on Lynn Institute website and in the Lynn Community Chronicle newsletter
• Logo/name placement in event video/slide show
• 16 drink tickets - 2 tickets per guest
Benefactor Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Ten admission tickets
• Logo/name placement in event materials, signage, and promotional materials
• Logo/name recognition on Lynn Institute website, social media channels, and in the Lynn Community Chronicle newsletter
• Logo/name placement in event video/slide show
• 30 drink tickets - 3 tickets per guest
• Ten admission tickets
• Logo/name placement in event materials, signage, and promotional materials
• Logo/name recognition on Lynn Institute website, social media channels, and in the Lynn Community Chronicle newsletter
• Logo/name placement in event video/slide show
• 30 drink tickets - 3 tickets per guest
Tradition Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• Table with 8 reserved seating tickets
• Prominent logo/name placement in event materials, signage, and promotional materials
• Recognition of sponsorship from the stage
• Logo/name recognition on Lynn Institute website, social media channels, and in the Lynn Community Chronicle newsletter
• Logo/name placement in event video/slide show
• 24 drink tickets - 3 tickets per guest
• Only four sponsorships available
• Table with 8 reserved seating tickets
• Prominent logo/name placement in event materials, signage, and promotional materials
• Recognition of sponsorship from the stage
• Logo/name recognition on Lynn Institute website, social media channels, and in the Lynn Community Chronicle newsletter
• Logo/name placement in event video/slide show
• 24 drink tickets - 3 tickets per guest
• Only four sponsorships available
Add a donation for Thomas N Lynn Institute For Healthcare Research Inc
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