2025 Madison Oktoberfest

Thank you for supporting Madison Joint Recreation District. One ticket is required for one full beer, and just added 1 ticket will also get you three samples. Samples will be in 3oz cups. Drink tickets are required for ALL drinks. Full cups of Beer will be poured into 16 oz cups, samples into 3 oz cup. Don't forget your General Admission ticket too. You need that to get through the gate along with you ID. Remember this is a 21 and over event.