2025 MAG-39 Memorial Golf Tournament

18415 Mainside

Camp Pendleton North, CA 92055

E1-E5 Player
$60
Price per player. Includes 18 holes of golf and dinner.
E-6 and Above Player
$100
Price per player. Includes 18 holes of golf and dinner.
Retired Military, DOD, Veteran Player
$125
Price per player. Includes 18 holes of golf and dinner.

