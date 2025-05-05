2025 Magnolia West Volleyball Sponsorship Packages
White Sponsorship
$250
* Spot on sponsorship banner
* Social media shout out
* Framed program picture
* WEST Coffee mug
* Spot on sponsorship banner
* Social media shout out
* Framed program picture
* WEST Coffee mug
Silver Sponsorship
$500
* Spot on sponsorship banner
* Social media shout out & mention at home games
* Framed program picture
* WEST Coffee mug
* WEST T-shirt
* Spot on sponsorship banner
* Social media shout out & mention at home games
* Framed program picture
* WEST Coffee mug
* WEST T-shirt
Maroon Sponsorship
$1,000
* Spot on sponsorship banner
* Social media shout out & mention at home games
* Framed program picture
* WEST Tumbler
*WEST T-shirt & hat
* Name displayed on scoretable
* Spot on sponsorship banner
* Social media shout out & mention at home games
* Framed program picture
* WEST Tumbler
*WEST T-shirt & hat
* Name displayed on scoretable
Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
* Spot on sponsorship banner
* Social media shout out & mention at home games
* Framed program picture
* WEST Tumbler
*WEST T-shirt, hat & sweatshirt
* Name displayed on scoretable
* Custom gold ball displayed in gym
* Entry to all home games and reserved parking spot
* Spot on sponsorship banner
* Social media shout out & mention at home games
* Framed program picture
* WEST Tumbler
*WEST T-shirt, hat & sweatshirt
* Name displayed on scoretable
* Custom gold ball displayed in gym
* Entry to all home games and reserved parking spot
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!