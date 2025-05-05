Magnolia West Volleyball Booster Club, Inc.

Magnolia West Volleyball Booster Club, Inc.

2025 Magnolia West Volleyball Sponsorship Packages

White Sponsorship item
White Sponsorship
$250
* Spot on sponsorship banner * Social media shout out * Framed program picture * WEST Coffee mug
Silver Sponsorship item
Silver Sponsorship
$500
* Spot on sponsorship banner * Social media shout out & mention at home games * Framed program picture * WEST Coffee mug * WEST T-shirt
Maroon Sponsorship item
Maroon Sponsorship
$1,000
* Spot on sponsorship banner * Social media shout out & mention at home games * Framed program picture * WEST Tumbler *WEST T-shirt & hat * Name displayed on scoretable
Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
* Spot on sponsorship banner * Social media shout out & mention at home games * Framed program picture * WEST Tumbler *WEST T-shirt, hat & sweatshirt * Name displayed on scoretable * Custom gold ball displayed in gym * Entry to all home games and reserved parking spot

