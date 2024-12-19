Open Arts: Jazz & Roots Fest

• Logo on all marketing assets
• 4 VIP tkts (day 1), 2 tkts (day 2)
The Listener
$2,500
• Logo on all marketing assets
• Social media shout-outs
• 6 VIP tkts (day 1), 2 VIP tkts (day 2)
The Soloist
$5,000
• Logo on all marketing assets
• Direct links to your website
• Social media shout-outs
• 8 VIP tkts (day 1), 4 VIP tkts (day 2)
The Rhythm Section
$10,000
• Set up booth and banners
• Logo on all marketing assets
• Direct links to your website
• Sponsor mention from stage
• Social media shout-outs
• 10 VIP tkts (day 1), 6 VIP tkts (day 2)
• Special discount ticket code to share
The Improvisor
$15,000
• Directly sponsor a headlining artist!
• Artist(s) meet-n-greet
• Logo on all marketing assets
• Direct links to your website
• Banner on stage
• Sponsor mention from stage
• Social media shout-outs
• 15 VIP tkts (day 1), 8 VIP tkts (day 2)
• Special discount ticket code to share
The Headliner
$25,000
>> Naming rights! << This premier sponsorship package gives you the best benefits possible. We can discuss additional perks or customize the below.
• Naming rights: “The ________ Main Street Jazz Fest”
• Speak on stage and introduce the bands
• Set up booth and banners
• Artist(s) meet-n-greet
• Logo on all marketing assets
• Direct links to your website
• Banner on stage
• Sponsor mention from stage
• Social media shout-outs
• 25 VIP tkts (day 1), 12 VIP tkts (day 2)
• Special discount ticket code to share
