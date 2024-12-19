Open Arts: Jazz & Roots Fest

The All Star
$500
• Logo on some marketing assets • VIP tkts
The Game Changer
$1,000
• Logo on all marketing assets • 4 VIP tkts (day 1), 2 tkts (day 2)
The Listener
$2,500
• Logo on all marketing assets • Social media shout-outs • 6 VIP tkts (day 1), 2 VIP tkts (day 2)
The Soloist
$5,000
• Logo on all marketing assets • Direct links to your website • Social media shout-outs • 8 VIP tkts (day 1), 4 VIP tkts (day 2)
The Rhythm Section
$10,000
• Set up booth and banners • Logo on all marketing assets • Direct links to your website • Sponsor mention from stage • Social media shout-outs • 10 VIP tkts (day 1), 6 VIP tkts (day 2) • Special discount ticket code to share
The Improvisor
$15,000
• Directly sponsor a headlining artist! • Artist(s) meet-n-greet • Logo on all marketing assets • Direct links to your website • Banner on stage • Sponsor mention from stage • Social media shout-outs • 15 VIP tkts (day 1), 8 VIP tkts (day 2) • Special discount ticket code to share
The Headliner
$25,000
>> Naming rights! << This premier sponsorship package gives you the best benefits possible. We can discuss additional perks or customize the below. • Naming rights: “The ________ Main Street Jazz Fest” • Speak on stage and introduce the bands • Set up booth and banners • Artist(s) meet-n-greet • Logo on all marketing assets • Direct links to your website • Banner on stage • Sponsor mention from stage • Social media shout-outs • 25 VIP tkts (day 1), 12 VIP tkts (day 2) • Special discount ticket code to share
