2025- 5th annual, Making Spirits Brighter Holiday Donation Drive ❄

$10

allows us enough funding to purchase 1 pair of winter gloves and a hat

$25

Help us purchase toiletries & personal hygiene products for youth in need

$50

Help us purchase a winter coat for a youth in need

$250

Help us purchase bedding, a blanket and a pillow for a youth in need

$100

Help us purchase warm clothing for a youth in need

$500

Help us fulfill a child's entire holiday Wishlist
(needs and wants)

**CUSTOM DONATION AMOUNT**
free

Select the "additional donation" option below to enter in a custom dollar amount for a monetary donation.

