2025- 5th annual, Making Spirits Brighter Holiday Donation Drive ❄

allows us enough funding to purchase 1 pair of winter gloves and a hat
Help us purchase toiletries & personal hygiene products for youth in need
Help us purchase a winter coat for a youth in need
Help us purchase bedding, a blanket and a pillow for a youth in need
Help us purchase warm clothing for a youth in need
Help us fulfill a child's entire holiday Wishlist
(needs and wants)
Select the "additional donation" option below to enter in a custom dollar amount for a monetary donation.
