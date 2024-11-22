2025 Male Supremacism Studies Conference

General rate for conference attendees who are paying the registration fee as individuals and did not register before the start of the conference. There will be a delay in receiving conference communications.
LATE General Registration (Lower-Income Option)
$60
Lower-income rate for conference attendees with financial constraints and did not register before the start of the conference. There will be a delay in receiving conference communications.
LATE General Registration (Full Rate, Institutional Payer)
$250
We ask that conference attendees use the full rate institutional support rate if their registration fee is being paid by their university or other institution, rather than one of the subsidized fees. For those who did not register before the start of the conference. There will be a delay in receiving conference communications.
