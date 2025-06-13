Massillon Amateur Radio Club Inc

Hosted by

Massillon Amateur Radio Club Inc

About this event

2025 MARC Hamfest at MAPS Admission Ticket(s)

2260 International Pkwy

North Canton, OH 44720, USA

1 Extra Door Prize Ticket- $5
$8

Main Grand Prize: Two ICOM IC-7300s
Other Grand Prizes include the Xeigu GD AT10 DMR HT, an MFJ Antenna Analyzer, and hundreds of other door prizes.

3 Extra Door Prize Tickets- $10
$10

Main Grand Prize: Two ICOM IC-7300s
Other Grand Prizes include the Xeigu GD AT10 DMR HT, an MFJ Antenna Analyzer, and hundreds of other door prizes.

7 Extra Door Prize Tickets- $20
$20

Main Grand Prize: Two ICOM IC-7300s
Other Grand Prizes include the Xeigu GD AT10 DMR HT, an MFJ Antenna Analyzer, and hundreds of other door prizes.

20 Extra Door Prize Tickets- $50
$50

Main Grand Prize: Two ICOM IC-7300s
Other Grand Prizes include the Xeigu GD AT10 DMR HT, an MFJ Antenna Analyzer, and hundreds of other door prizes.

45 Extra Door Prize Tickets- $100
$100

Main Grand Prize: Two ICOM IC-7300s
Other Grand Prizes include the Xeigu GD AT10 DMR HT, an MFJ Antenna Analyzer, and hundreds of other door prizes.

Add a donation for Massillon Amateur Radio Club Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!