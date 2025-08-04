All American Rucks

All American Rucks

2025 March For Heroes

7024 Kniffen Rd

Painesville, OH 44077, USA

10 Mile Smoker
$30

-8 Laps with 3 exercise stations per lap

-Total Reps: 528 (22 per station)

-Weight Requirement: 25lbs (150lbs+), 15lbs (<150lbs) *Weight can include canned goods

-Awards: Patch upon completion, 1st-3rd medals for men & women in 35+ and -35 divisions

5 Mile Friendly
$20

-Run, Walk, or Ruck — Your Choice (4 laps)

-Ruckers encouraged to stuff their bags with canned goods

-Patch earned upon completion

Family Fun Ruck
$10

-1 Mile with 10 fun kid friendly stations

-Carry a light backpack with 5-10lbs of canned goods (optional)

-Patch earned upon completion

(Geared towards kids)

Family Fun Ruck- (4 family members)
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-1 Mile with 10 fun kid friendly stations

-Carry a light backpack with 5-10lbs of canned goods (optional)

-Patch earned upon completion

-Geared Towards kids)

Family Fun Ruck- (5 family members)
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

-1 Mile with 10 fun kid friendly stations

-Carry a light backpack with 5-10lbs of canned goods (optional)

-Patch earned upon completion

(Geared towards kids)

Family Fun Ruck- (6 family members)
$45
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

-1 Mile with 10 fun kid friendly stations

-Carry a light backpack with 5-10lbs of canned goods (optional)

-Patch earned upon completion

(Geared towards kids)

Family Fun Ruck- (7 family members)
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

-1 Mile with 10 fun kid friendly stations

-Carry a light backpack with 5-10lbs of canned goods (optional)

-Patch earned upon completion

(Geared towards kids!)

T-Shirt
$20
Bronze Sponsorship
$250

-Sponsor name with link on event webpage

-Social Media Recognition

-18x24 Sponsor sign on route

Silver Sponsorship
$500

-Sponsor name with link on event webpage

-Social Media Recognition

-18x24 Sponsor sign on route

-Sponsor name on event shirt

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

-Sponsor name with link on event webpage

-Social Media Recognition

-18x24 Sponsor sign on route

-Sponsor name on event shirt

-Sponsor logo on photo backdrop

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500

-Sponsor name with link on event webpage

-Social Media Recognition

-18x24 Sponsor sign on route

-Sponsor name on event shirt

-Sponsor logo on photo backdrop

-4 Free Event Entries

-Space to promote business

Volunteer
Free

