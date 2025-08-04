2025 March For Heroes

Family Fun Ruck- (4 family members) $35

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-1 Mile with 10 fun kid friendly stations -Carry a light backpack with 5-10lbs of canned goods (optional) -Patch earned upon completion -Geared Towards kids) -1 Mile with 10 fun kid friendly stations -Carry a light backpack with 5-10lbs of canned goods (optional) -Patch earned upon completion -Geared Towards kids) More details...