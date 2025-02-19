2025 March Madness Basketball Squares!

What do Irish Dancers and Basketball Players have in common? MARCH MADNESS OF COURSE! HOW TO PLAY You will be randomly assigned a square for every $25 purchase. There are 6 rounds in the tournament. Your square will remain in the same spot on the board for the whole tournament. Your winning/losing number combination will change each round. Your square winning/losing numbers apply to ALL of the games being played for that round. That means you have a total of 63 chances to win. YES! You really can win multiple times per round! Once the tournament begins you will look at the LAST DIGIT of each team’s final score (including overtime). The winning score will be on the top and the losing score on the side. Ádh mór do gach duine! PAYOUTS (per game, based on each round of the tournament) - Round 1 (32 Games) - $10 per game - Round 2 (16 Games) - $10 per game - Round 3 (8 Games) - $15 per game - Round 4 (4 Games) - $25 per game - Round 5 (2 Games) - $50 per game - Round 6 (Championship)- $200 winner

