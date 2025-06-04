2025 Marching Season Fee

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
This fee is collected by the Pride of Paradise Band & Orchestra Booster Club and allows us to provide the following for our students :
All Band Camp Costs
Instructional Staff Costs
Dinners at Band Camp and Football Games
Custom Halftime Show Music and Marching Drill
Merchandise: White and Black PV Bands Shirts
Access to Free School-Owned Instruments (first-come, first-served)
Instrument Repair
Thank you for your support!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing