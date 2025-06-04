2025 Marching Season Fee

This fee is collected by the Pride of Paradise Band & Orchestra Booster Club and allows us to provide the following for our students :



All Band Camp Costs

Instructional Staff Costs

Dinners at Band Camp and Football Games

Custom Halftime Show Music and Marching Drill

Merchandise: White and Black PV Bands Shirts

Access to Free School-Owned Instruments (first-come, first-served)

Instrument Repair



Thank you for your support!