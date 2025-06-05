RCHS Band Boosters

2025 Marching/Football Band Fees

5-month payment
$45

Pay in 5 installments. June, July, August, September, October. $45/month, $250 total including deposit. Final payment due Friday, October 3.

3-month Payment
$75

Pay in 3 installments. August, September, October. $75/month, $250 total including deposit. Final payment due Friday, October 3.

Marching Band Full Payment
$225

Full Marching Band Fee. Combined with DEPOSIT, $250 total. Due by Friday, August 1.

Football Pep Band Payment
$50

Full Football Pep Band Fee. Combined with DEPOSIT, $75 total. Due by Friday, August 1.

Color Guard - Uniform
$85

May/June payments

Color Guard - Band Installment
$90

August/September payments

SENIOR Banner
$50

Boosters and Parents split the cost.

Shoes
$10

NEW Band students and students who switch to a NEW shoe split the total cost.

OTHER AMOUNT
Free

If you need to pay an amount not shown above, choose this item and then enter the amount in the field that says "Add a Donation to RCHS Band Boosters."

