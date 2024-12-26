Refuge House Inc

Hosted by

Refuge House Inc

About this event

Refuge House Mardi Gras Party

507 N Calhoun St

Tallahassee, FL 32301, USA

Individual
$95
One event ticket and two complimentary drinks.
Sponsorship--Carnival Sponsor
$500
Two tickets, four complimentary drinks, name/logo on event signage, recognition on Refuge House website and social media.
Sponsorship--Krewe of Aphrodite
$1,000
Four tickets with reserved seating, eight complimentary drinks, name/logo on event signage, recognition on Refuge House website and social media.
Sponsorship--Krewe of Artemis
$2,500
Six tickets with reserved seating, twelve complimentary drinks, name/logo on event signage, placement of corporate info/small givaways at table near check-in, recognition on Refuge House website and social media.
Sponsorship--Krewe of Diana
$5,500
Eight tickets with reserved seating, sixteen complimentary drinks, name/logo on event signage, placement of corporate info/small givaways at table near check-in, recognition on Refuge House website and social media.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!