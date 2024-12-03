2025 Mardi Gras Masquerade Fundraiser! - Bridgeton Rotary Club

FULL TABLE admission ticket: Ticket includes a reserved table for up to 8 people. Buffet meals for up to 8 people and up to 16 drink tickets. Additional drink tickets may be purchased with cash at the event. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event, cash only. Full table purchase also includes advertisement in the events program book for the evening.

FULL TABLE admission ticket: Ticket includes a reserved table for up to 8 people. Buffet meals for up to 8 people and up to 16 drink tickets. Additional drink tickets may be purchased with cash at the event. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event, cash only. Full table purchase also includes advertisement in the events program book for the evening.

seeMoreDetailsMobile