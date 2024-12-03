2025 Mardi Gras Masquerade Fundraiser! - Bridgeton Rotary Club

Single admission ticket:
Ticket includes buffet meal and 2 drink tickets.
Additional drink tickets may be purchased with cash at the event.
Raffle tickets will be sold at the event, cash only.
Full Table Purchase
$500
FULL TABLE admission ticket:
Ticket includes a reserved table for up to 8 people. Buffet meals for up to 8 people and up to 16 drink tickets.
Additional drink tickets may be purchased with cash at the event.
Raffle tickets will be sold at the event, cash only.
Full table purchase also includes advertisement in the events program book for the evening.
Sponsorship - Bronze Level
$250
Sponsorship Donation - $250
Quarter page advertisement in the program book.
Social Media acknowledgement on the Club's Facebook Page.
Sponsorship - Silver Level
$500
Sponsorship Donation - $500
Half page advertisement in the program book
Social Media acknowledgement on the Club's Facebook Page
Sponsorship - Gold Level
$1,000
Sponsorship Donation - $1000
Full page advertisement in the program book
Social Media acknowledgement on the Club's Facebook Page
Special acknowledgement and thank you by the Master of Ceremonies during the event.
Sponsorship - KING OF THE COURT
$2,500
Sponsorship Donation - $2,500
There can be only one King of the Court!
Inside front cover and rear cover advertisements on the program book.
Social Media acknowledgements
Special acknowledgements and thank you by the Master of Ceremonies during the event.
Sponsor - "I cannot attend but want to donate"
$5
Sponsor - Basic donation. No tickets. Can purchase multiple $5 donations!
