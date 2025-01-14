Mardi Gras Society of Southwest Georgia
2025 Mardi Gras Society Sponsorship
$1,000 Crown Level
$1,000
Name on 2025 T-Shirt and Banners One Golf Team (four entries) Four VIP Fat Tuesday Parade Tickets
Name on 2025 T-Shirt and Banners One Golf Team (four entries) Four VIP Fat Tuesday Parade Tickets
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$500 Fleur De Lis Level
$500
Name on 2025 T-Shirt and Banners Four Entries to any Event (excluding Golf Tournament) Two VIP Fat Tuesday Parade Tickets
Name on 2025 T-Shirt and Banners Four Entries to any Event (excluding Golf Tournament) Two VIP Fat Tuesday Parade Tickets
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$250 Mask Level
$250
Name on T-Shirt and Banners
Name on T-Shirt and Banners
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$100 Bead Level
$100
"Let The Good Times Roll" Golf Tournament Hole Sponsor Name on Sign at Teeing Area
"Let The Good Times Roll" Golf Tournament Hole Sponsor Name on Sign at Teeing Area
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout