2025 Mardi Gras Society Sponsorship

$1,000 Crown Level
$1,000
Name on 2025 T-Shirt and Banners One Golf Team (four entries) Four VIP Fat Tuesday Parade Tickets
$500 Fleur De Lis Level
$500
Name on 2025 T-Shirt and Banners Four Entries to any Event (excluding Golf Tournament) Two VIP Fat Tuesday Parade Tickets
$250 Mask Level
$250
Name on T-Shirt and Banners
$100 Bead Level
$100
"Let The Good Times Roll" Golf Tournament Hole Sponsor Name on Sign at Teeing Area

