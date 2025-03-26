2025 Margarita Bingo

932 Enterprise Blvd

Lake Charles, LA 70601, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$6,000
INCLUDES: Table for 10 with premier seating and dedicated waitstaff; 3 bingo cards per guest; swag bag for each guest; company name, logo, and weblink featured on SWLAYF social media; company banner displayed at event (provided by company); company name & logo on event program and slideshow; and company name displayed on the table at the event.

Habanero Sponsorship
$2,500
INCLUDES: Table for 10 with premier seating; 2 bingo cards per guest; swag bag for each guest; company name & logo featured on SWLAYF social media; company name & logo on event program and slideshow; and company name displayed on the table at the event.

Jalapeño Sponsorship
$1,500
INCLUDES: Table for 10 guests; 1 bingo card per guest; social media shoutout; recognition in the event program and slideshow; and company name displayed on the table at the event.

NON-SPONSORSHIP TABLE: Mesa de Fiesta "Party Table"
$1,000
INCLUDES: Table for 10 guests; 1 bingo card per guest.

NON-SPONSORSHIP TABLE: Fiesta Para Uno "party for One"
$100

INCLUDES: 1 seat; 1 bingo card for guest.

Cork Pull
$25
Ticket Drop
$5

