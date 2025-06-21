2025 Margarita Crawl-Downtown Gainesville TX

Join us Saturday, July 19th from 1–5pm for the Downtown Gainesville Margarita Crawl! Grab your friends and head downtown to taste unique margarita creations at your favorite local shops, restaurants and downtown businesses —then vote for your favorite! DJ KD will be bringing the vibes, and you’ll get to explore all that our charming downtown has to offer while sipping on delicious margs. Check-in starts at 113 N. Commerce St. (The Real Estate Shoppe). Must be 21+ to participate. $15 entry –. Includes a wristband and a map of all participating locations! Let the crawl (and the fun) begin

Join us Saturday, July 19th from 1–5pm for the Downtown Gainesville Margarita Crawl! Grab your friends and head downtown to taste unique margarita creations at your favorite local shops, restaurants and downtown businesses —then vote for your favorite! DJ KD will be bringing the vibes, and you’ll get to explore all that our charming downtown has to offer while sipping on delicious margs. Check-in starts at 113 N. Commerce St. (The Real Estate Shoppe). Must be 21+ to participate. $15 entry –. Includes a wristband and a map of all participating locations! Let the crawl (and the fun) begin

seeMoreDetailsMobile