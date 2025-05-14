2025 Margaritas & Mutts: Runway Edition

1 Ticket - Enjoy a memorable Saturday afternoon at White Water Bar & Grill while supporting critical medical care for animals in need. Every ticket directly helps us fulfill our promise that 'Every Life Matters.' Seating is limited, so secure your spot today!
Entry Tier - Paw-sitive Partner
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Become a Paw-sitive Partner at Margaritas & Mutts: Runway Edition! This entry-level sponsorship includes two complimentary event tickets, your name/logo displayed on our printed banner at the event, recognition in our group social media thank-you post, and listing on our sponsor banner.
Mid-Tier - Tail Wagger
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Elevate your support as a Tail Wagger sponsor at Margaritas & Mutts: Runway Edition! This premier sponsorship includes ONE complimentary VIP reserved seating table, your logo prominently featured on all event signage & digital marketing materials, recognition in all press releases and pre/post-event social media, verbal acknowledgment during the event, and a branded table displaying your business. You'll also receive prominent logo placement on the Runway website, a special "Sponsored Dog" shoutout with brief bio and signage at the event, plus a Shelter Cage Sponsorship plaque for one full year!
Top Tier - Runway Hero
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
Become a prestigious Runway Hero at Margaritas & Mutts: Runway Edition! This exclusive top-tier sponsorship includes TWO complimentary VIP reserved seating tables, bottomless beverages at the Runway Bar (with special wristband at check-in), and your logo featured prominently (next to our signature sponsor) on all event signage & digital marketing materials. You'll receive special recognition in all press releases and pre/post-event social media, a personal verbal thank-you during the event, and branded tables showcasing your business. Your logo will appear on the Runway website AND under the 'Supporter' section for one full year, plus you'll have your logo personalized on dog donation vests worn by our canine models. You'll also have the opportunity to provide branded swag or items for guest bags! Limited availability - only ONE position remains at this premier $5,000 level.
Runway Royalty - Top Dog Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
"Claim the exclusive title of Runway Royalty - Top Dog Sponsor at Margaritas & Mutts: Runway Edition! This premier sponsorship includes TWO complimentary VIP reserved seating tables, bottomless beverages at the Runway Bar (with special wristband at check-in), and your logo featured as the SINGLE MOST PROMINENT display on all event signage & digital marketing materials. You'll receive special recognition in all press releases and pre/post-event social media, a personal verbal thank-you during the event, and a branded Top Dog table showcasing your business. Your logo will appear prominently on the Runway website AND under the 'Supporter' section for one full year, plus a Shelter Cage Sponsorship for TWO full years! You'll also receive a "Sponsored Dog" highlight with your logo personalized on dog donation vests worn by our canine models, and the opportunity to provide branded swag or items for guest bags. ONLY ONE Top Dog Sponsorship is available!
"Claim the exclusive title of Runway Royalty - Top Dog Sponsor at Margaritas & Mutts: Runway Edition! This premier sponsorship includes TWO complimentary VIP reserved seating tables, bottomless beverages at the Runway Bar (with special wristband at check-in), and your logo featured as the SINGLE MOST PROMINENT display on all event signage & digital marketing materials. You'll receive special recognition in all press releases and pre/post-event social media, a personal verbal thank-you during the event, and a branded Top Dog table showcasing your business. Your logo will appear prominently on the Runway website AND under the 'Supporter' section for one full year, plus a Shelter Cage Sponsorship for TWO full years! You'll also receive a "Sponsored Dog" highlight with your logo personalized on dog donation vests worn by our canine models, and the opportunity to provide branded swag or items for guest bags. ONLY ONE Top Dog Sponsorship is available!
Add a donation for Humane Society Of Fremont County Inc
$
