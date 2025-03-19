Royal Gorge Detachment 1318, Marine Corps League

Royal Gorge Detachment 1318, Marine Corps League

2025 Marine Corps Birthday Ball

3075 US-50

Cañon City, CO 81212, USA

General Admission
$60

Grants access to the event.

WWII or Korean Era Veteran
Free

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities, with special recognition for your service.

American Gold Star Family-Sponsored Free This is a FREE (spo
Free

This is a FREE (sponsored) ticket(s) for our Gold Star Families (parents and/or spouse) as an appreciation for your ultimate sacrifice to this Nation. These tickets have been sponsored by Will Perdue POW/MIA Softball Tournament Fund. Please email [email protected] to let us know your loved one's name, rank and Branch of Service. Thank you for your sacrifice.

