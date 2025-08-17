eventClosed

2025 Marks of Excellence Awards Ceremony & Dinner

27 N Wacker Dr

Chicago, IL 60606, USA

Marks of Excellence Visionary Sponsor
$10,000
Two (2) VIP Dinner Table with 20 seats
Six (6) VIP Reception tickets
Speaking Opportunity During VIP Event
Full-Page Color Ad in Digital Program Book
Company Name and Logo Included in Event Signage
Company Name and Logo Included in All Promotional Efforts
Company Name and Logo Placed on Chapter Website
Product or Service Announcements Included in Event Gift Bags
Photo Opportunity with Marks Honorees
Special nametag recognition as a sponsor at the event

Marks of Excellence Impact Sponsor
$5,000
One (1) Table – 10 Seats VIP Dinner Seating
Five (5) Invitations to Marks VIP Reception
Half Page Color Ad in Digital
Program Ad Book
Company Name and Logo Included in Event Signage
Company Listed on NFBPA website
Company Name and Logo Included in Selected Promotional Efforts
Productor Service Announcements Included in Event Gift Bags
Special nametag recognition as a sponsor at the event

Marks of Excellence Supporter Sponsor
$4,000
One (1) Table – 10 Seats VIP Dinner Seating
Three (3) Invitations to Marks VIP Reception
Company Listed in Event Signage
Company Listed on NFBPA website
Quarter-Page Ad in Digital Program AD Book
Product or Service Announcements Included in Event Gift Bags
Special nametag recognition as a sponsor at the event

Corporate Table(s)
$2,900
One (1) table - 10 tickets

Government/ Not-for-Profit
$2,650
One (1) table - 10 tickets

Half Table
$1,450
5 tickets

Individual Government Retiree Ticket(s)
$175
Individual Government/Not-for-Profit Ticket(s)
$275
Individual Corporate/ Non-member Ticket(s)
$300
Student Individual Ticket(s)
$175
Member
$275

