2025 Marks of Excellence Awards Ceremony & Dinner

• Two (2) VIP Dinner Table with 20 seats

• Six (6) VIP Reception tickets

• Speaking Opportunity During VIP Event

• Full-Page Color Ad in Digital Program Book

• Company Name and Logo Included in Event Signage

• Company Name and Logo Included in All Promotional Efforts

• Company Name and Logo Placed on Chapter Website

• Product or Service Announcements Included in Event Gift Bags

• Photo Opportunity with Marks Honorees

• Special nametag recognition as a sponsor at the event