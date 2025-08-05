2025 Martin Wallem ALS Foundation Charity Golf Tournament and Banquet

41601 Raspberry Dr

Leesburg, VA 20176, USA

1 Person Golf Registration and Banquet Meal
$165

Grants entry to the event for 1 person with access to standard amenities, activities and banquet meal

4 Person Golf Registration and Banquet Meal
$600

Grants entry to the event for 4 people with access to standard amenities, activities and banquet meal

Bronze Golf Sponsorship
$800

Includes (1) foursome and a sign at a tee box with company logo plus the ability to hang company banner at the practice range area, Meals Included

Silver Golf Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes (1) foursome and a sign at a tee box with company logo plus the ability to hang company banner at registration area; Meals Included

Gold Golf Sponsorship
$1,250

Includes (1) foursome and a sign at a tee box with company logo plus the ability to hang company banner at ALS Banquet; Meals Included

Platinum Golf Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes (1) foursome and a sign at a tee box with company logo plus the ability to hang company banner at registration table, practice range and at ALS Banquet; Meals Included

Beverage Sponsorship
$2,000

Includes (1) foursome and a sign at a tee box with company logo plus signage on the beverage cart that will be driving the course

