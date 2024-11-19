Maryland Tradeswomen Summit 2025

Exclusive opportunity to speak at the conference.
Prominent logo placement on event materials.
Prime exhibition space with an outreach table.
40 event tickets.
Tickets may be gifted.
Friday Mixer included.
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
Priority speaker opportunity during a conference session.
Prominent logo placement on event materials.
Prime exhibition space with an outreach table.
20 event tickets.
Tickets may be gifted.
Friday Mixer included.
Silver Sponsorship
$3,000
Logo placement on event materials.
Basic exhibition space with an outreach table.
12 event tickets.
Tickets may be gifted.
Friday Mixer included.
Bronze Sponsorship
$2,500
Logo placement on event materials.
Basic exhibition space with an outreach table.
10 event tickets.
Tickets may be gifted.
Friday Mixer included.
Copper Sponsorship
$1,500
Logo placement on event materials.
Outreach table.
6 event tickets.
Tickets may be gifted.
Friday Mixer included.
Brass Sponsorship
$500
Logo on outreach materials.
Outreach Table.
2 event tickets.
Tickets may be gifted.
Friday Mixer included.
General Admission
$50
Full admission. Includes all meals.
Friday Mixer included.
Apprentice/Student
$25
Full admission. Includes all meals.
Friday Mixer included.
Guest of Sponsor
$1
This ticket is reserved for those who are guests of sponsors. Full admission. Includes all meals.
Friday Mixer included.
Please contact [email protected] for discount code!
Sponsor Booth Volunteer
$1
This ticket is reserved for sponsor booth volunteers. Please contact [email protected] for the discount code!
