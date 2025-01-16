2025 Massaro Summer Camp

Choose this option if you would like to make a payment plan. For all payment plans, 50% of total is due by March 31. Full payment is due by April 30. $100 deposit per week is required. Deposit is non-refundable. On the next page, please check the boxes for each of the weeks of camp your child will attend.

Choose this option if you would like to make a payment plan. For all payment plans, 50% of total is due by March 31. Full payment is due by April 30. $100 deposit per week is required. Deposit is non-refundable. On the next page, please check the boxes for each of the weeks of camp your child will attend.

More details...