2025 Mattis Walk Sponsorship Form

• Your Name/Company will be listed on Sponsor Acknowledgement Sign at the walk • Your Name/Company will be prominently acknowledged as a platinum sponsor during Walk announcements before the start of the event • Prominent placement of your logo on our walk t-shirt • Display table at the walk. • Inclusion in all Media recognition, newsletter, website, Facebook page, and the 2025 Walk Banner displayed at the walk.

• Your Name/Company will be listed on Sponsor Acknowledgement Sign at the walk • Your Name/Company will be prominently acknowledged as a platinum sponsor during Walk announcements before the start of the event • Prominent placement of your logo on our walk t-shirt • Display table at the walk. • Inclusion in all Media recognition, newsletter, website, Facebook page, and the 2025 Walk Banner displayed at the walk.

More details...