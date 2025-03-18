Parkinson Partners Of Northwestern Pennsylvania

Parkinson Partners Of Northwestern Pennsylvania

2025 Mattis Walk Sponsorship Form

837 Bartlett Rd

Harborcreek, PA 16421, USA

Platnium Sponsor
$3,000
• Your Name/Company will be listed on Sponsor Acknowledgement Sign at the walk • Your Name/Company will be prominently acknowledged as a platinum sponsor during Walk announcements before the start of the event • Prominent placement of your logo on our walk t-shirt • Display table at the walk. • Inclusion in all Media recognition, newsletter, website, Facebook page, and the 2025 Walk Banner displayed at the walk.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
• Your Name/Company will be listed on Sponsor Acknowledgement Sign at the walk • Your logo on our walk t-shirt • Display table at the walk. • Inclusion in all Media recognition, newsletter, website, Facebook page, and the 2025 Walk Banner displayed at the walk.
Silver Sponsor
$500
• Your Name/Company will be listed on Sponsor Acknowledgement Sign at the walk • Your logo on our walk t-shirt • Display table at the walk. • Inclusion in our newsletter, website, and Facebook page
Bronze Sponsor
$250
• Your Name/Company will be listed on Sponsor Acknowledgement Sign at the walk • Your name or logo on our walk t-shirt, depending on space constraints • Display table at the walk. • Mention on our Facebook page and in our newsletter
Gray Ribbon Sponsor
$100
• Your name on our walk t-shirt* • Mention in our newsletter
