2025 Mattis Walk Sponsorship Form

• Your Name/Company will be listed on Sponsor Acknowledgement Sign at the walk
• Your Name/Company will be prominently acknowledged as a platinum sponsor during Walk announcements before the start of the event
• Prominent placement of your logo on our walk t-shirt
• Display table at the walk.
• Inclusion in all Media recognition, newsletter, website, Facebook page, and the 2025 Walk Banner displayed at the walk.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
• Your Name/Company will be listed on Sponsor Acknowledgement Sign at the walk
• Your logo on our walk t-shirt
• Display table at the walk.
• Inclusion in all Media recognition, newsletter, website, Facebook page, and the 2025 Walk Banner displayed at the walk.
Silver Sponsor
$500
• Your Name/Company will be listed on Sponsor Acknowledgement Sign at the walk
• Your logo on our walk t-shirt
• Display table at the walk.
• Inclusion in our newsletter, website, and Facebook page
Bronze Sponsor
$250
• Your Name/Company will be listed on Sponsor Acknowledgement Sign at the walk
• Your name or logo on our walk t-shirt, depending on space constraints
• Display table at the walk.
• Mention on our Facebook page and in our newsletter
Gray Ribbon Sponsor
$100
• Your name on our walk t-shirt*
• Mention in our newsletter
