2025 Maya Grace Collins Memorial Golf Tournament

FOR ONE PLAYER THIS INCLUDES: 18 holes, 4 drink tickets (for alcoholic or non alcoholic drinks), snacks on the course, green/cart fees, after-party at Third Eye Brewing Company (includes live music with Thing1Thing2, dinner, awards, games, raffle and silent auction items) & commemorative Third Eye/LLMF golf hat.
FOURSOME TICKET INCLUDES (for each player): 18 holes, 4 drink tickets for each player (for alcoholic or non alcoholic drinks), snacks on the course, green/cart fees, after-party at Third Eye Brewing Company (includes live music with Thing1Thing2, dinner, awards, games, raffle and silent auction items) and a commemorative Third Eye/LLMF golf hat for each player.
This ticket is for anyone who would JUST like to attend the after-party at Third Eye Brewing Company Sharonville. This ticket includes live music with Thing1Thing2, buffet dinner, games, raffle and silent auction items and 2 drink tickets (for alcoholic or non alcoholic drinks).
TITLE SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES: Two foursomes and everything included in foursome package + additional tickets for each player to bring 1 guest to after-party at Third Eye, 1 mulligan for each player, large banner at registration & entrance to Third Eye, sponsor sign on putting green, opportunity to display product at registration and at Third Eye (display table), sponsor recognition on clubhouse sign and on signs on tables at Third Eye, social media recognition (logo on all promotional materials), special recognition during speech, logo on rules sheet.
SUPPORTING SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES: One foursome and everything included in foursome package + additional tickets for each player to bring 1 guest to after-party at Third Eye, 1 mulligan for each player, large signage at registration & entrance to Third Eye, Sponsor sign on (1) hole, sponsor recognition on clubhouse sign and on signs on tables at Third Eye, social media recognition, recognition during speech.
DINNER SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES: One foursome and everything included in foursome package + additional tickets for each player to bring 1 guest to after-party at Third Eye, 1 mulligan for each player, signage at Third Eye's food stations and bar (at after-party), sponsor recognition on clubhouse sign and on signs on tables at Third Eye, social media recognition.
CANNONBALL GAME SPONSORHIP INCLUDES: Signage on course at cannonball game hole. Sponsor recognition on clubhouse sign and on sign on tables at Third Eye, social media recognition.
BEVERAGE STATION SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES: Signage on course at beverage stations. May choose to man the stations (table and chairs provided). Sponsor recognition on clubhouse sign and on sign on tables at Third Eye, social media recognition
TENT SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES:
Opportunity to setup a tent on a hole and market your business, social media recognition and recognition on signs on tables at Third Eye.
SNACK STATION SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES: Signage on Course at snack stations. May choose to man the stations (table and chairs provided). Sponsor recognition on clubhouse sign and on sign on tables at Third Eye, social media recognition
HOLE SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES: signage on (1) hole on course, sponsor recognition on tables at dinner, social media recognition
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!