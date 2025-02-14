2025 Mayfaire Sponsor

Roots Level Sponsor
$1,500
Support Mayfaire at the highest level and help lay the foundation for this annual community tradition. Your sponsorship includes: Recognition during the opening and closing ceremonies Featured logo placement on: Event posters Heartsong website and social media Recognition in Heartsong’s Annual Campaign for the year Opportunity to display a 4x8 banner at the event
Stem Level Sponsor
$1,000
Play a key role in sustaining Mayfaire and supporting this joyful community event. Your sponsorship includes: Featured logo placement on: Event posters Heartsong website and social media Recognition in Heartsong’s Annual Campaign for the year Opportunity to display a 4x8 banner at the event
Leaf Level Sponsor
$500
Help Mayfaire flourish by supporting its creative activities and traditions. Your sponsorship includes: Logo placement on: Event posters Heartsong website and social media Opportunity to display a 4x8 banner at the event
Fertile Soil
$15
Every contribution helps Mayfaire grow and remain accessible to all. Your sponsorship includes: Recognition in Heartsong’s Annual Campaign for the year Listing in the event’s thank-you section If you would like to give an amount more than $15 you can include that in the additional donation below. Any amount between $1 and 499 will be included in this level of sponsorship.
