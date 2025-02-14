2025 Mayfaire Sponsor

Support Mayfaire at the highest level and help lay the foundation for this annual community tradition.
Support Mayfaire at the highest level and help lay the foundation for this annual community tradition.
Your sponsorship includes:
Recognition during the opening and closing ceremonies
Featured logo placement on:
Event posters
Heartsong website and social media
Recognition in Heartsong’s Annual Campaign for the year
Opportunity to display a 4x8 banner at the event
Stem Level Sponsor
$1,000
Play a key role in sustaining Mayfaire and supporting this joyful community event.
Your sponsorship includes:
Featured logo placement on:
Event posters
Heartsong website and social media
Recognition in Heartsong’s Annual Campaign for the year
Opportunity to display a 4x8 banner at the event
Leaf Level Sponsor
$500
Help Mayfaire flourish by supporting its creative activities and traditions.
Your sponsorship includes:
Logo placement on:
Event posters
Heartsong website and social media
Opportunity to display a 4x8 banner at the event
Fertile Soil
$15
Every contribution helps Mayfaire grow and remain accessible to all.
Your sponsorship includes:
Recognition in Heartsong’s Annual Campaign for the year
Listing in the event’s thank-you section
If you would like to give an amount more than $15 you can include that in the additional donation below. Any amount between $1 and 499 will be included in this level of sponsorship.