2025 Mckinleyville High School Safe and Sober Auction

1185 11th St

Arcata, CA 95521, USA

Dinner Ticket
$35
Dinner includes lasagna, salad, bread. Desserts will be for sale
Dinner table ticket
$350
Table seats 8 people and includes 2 bottles of wine
3 drink tickets
$20
Alcoholic drinks
Single Drink
$10
Alcoholic drinks
3x Non-alcoholic drinks
$5
10 - Dutch Raffle Tickets
$10
10 for $10
25 - Dutch Raffle Tickets
$20
25 tickets for $20
Auction Item
$1
You can use the add a donation section to pay for your Auction items.
$

