2025 MD 34 Convention

This ticket will give you access to the Friday night dinner, and the Ray Sparks Band. You will have a choice of Ham or Baked Chicken for dinner, with all the trimmings. Those who wish to participate will be offered a "Dining in the Dark" experience. This ticket is perfect if you will be bringing a guest, who will only be in attendance on Friday night.

This ticket will give you access to the Friday night dinner, and the Ray Sparks Band. You will have a choice of Ham or Baked Chicken for dinner, with all the trimmings. Those who wish to participate will be offered a "Dining in the Dark" experience. This ticket is perfect if you will be bringing a guest, who will only be in attendance on Friday night.

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