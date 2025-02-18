2025 MD 34 Convention

As you register, please identify the Service Project that you wish to help with. The choices are:
Montgomery Lions Sensory Trail Cleanup or
Homeless Mat Ministry
As you register, please identify the Service Project that you wish to help with. The choices are:
Montgomery Lions Sensory Trail Cleanup or
Homeless Mat Ministry
All Access Ticket
$115
This Ticket will give you access to all Convention events, including 3 meals, Ray Sparks Band, Seminars, and Memorial Service. The price includes the registration fee.
Save money by getting this ticket.
This Ticket will give you access to all Convention events, including 3 meals, Ray Sparks Band, Seminars, and Memorial Service. The price includes the registration fee.
Save money by getting this ticket.
Friday night Dinner and Ray Sparks Band
$40
This ticket will give you access to the Friday night dinner, and the Ray Sparks Band. You will have a choice of Ham or Baked Chicken for dinner, with all the trimmings. Those who wish to participate will be offered a "Dining in the Dark" experience.
This ticket is perfect if you will be bringing a guest, who will only be in attendance on Friday night.
This ticket will give you access to the Friday night dinner, and the Ray Sparks Band. You will have a choice of Ham or Baked Chicken for dinner, with all the trimmings. Those who wish to participate will be offered a "Dining in the Dark" experience.
This ticket is perfect if you will be bringing a guest, who will only be in attendance on Friday night.
Saturday Hall of Fame Luncheon
$40
This Ticket give you access to the Saturday Luncheon honoring the Hall of Fame Inductees. The price includes the registration fee.
This ticket is perfect for family and Club members who want to support the Hall of Fame Inductees but can't stay for the entire convention.
This Ticket give you access to the Saturday Luncheon honoring the Hall of Fame Inductees. The price includes the registration fee.
This ticket is perfect for family and Club members who want to support the Hall of Fame Inductees but can't stay for the entire convention.
Saturday Evening Banquet
$50
This Ticket will give you access to the Saturday Night Banquet, Featuring the Aubrey D. Green Award Winner, International VP A P Singh, and recognition of LCIF Recipients.
A "Sneaker Ball" is being planned. Details will be forthcoming in a future email.
This ticket is perfect for your guest who wishes to dress up and enjoy the Saturday Evening Banquet.
This Ticket will give you access to the Saturday Night Banquet, Featuring the Aubrey D. Green Award Winner, International VP A P Singh, and recognition of LCIF Recipients.
A "Sneaker Ball" is being planned. Details will be forthcoming in a future email.
This ticket is perfect for your guest who wishes to dress up and enjoy the Saturday Evening Banquet.
Saturday Night - Have A Ball In Your Sneakers!! Add-On
$15
Join us for a fun and unique evening at the Sneaker Ball! This special event invites everyone to pair their favorite comfy sneakers with elegant dressy attire for the Saturday evening banquet. It's a chance to show off your style and have a great time while supporting a wonderful cause.
For just a $15 donation, you'll be helping support the 2027 Huntsville Lions Leadership forum fund while enjoying an unforgettable night. Don’t miss out—get your ticket today and step into the evening in style!
Join us for a fun and unique evening at the Sneaker Ball! This special event invites everyone to pair their favorite comfy sneakers with elegant dressy attire for the Saturday evening banquet. It's a chance to show off your style and have a great time while supporting a wonderful cause.
For just a $15 donation, you'll be helping support the 2027 Huntsville Lions Leadership forum fund while enjoying an unforgettable night. Don’t miss out—get your ticket today and step into the evening in style!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!