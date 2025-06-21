2025 MDA Conference Public Registration

850 Tower Dr

Troy, MI 48098, USA

Saturday ASL Expo: General Admission
free

Grants entry to the ASL Expo on Saturday, November 15, 2025 from 10am to 4pm. Visit exhibitors, support local businesses, and complete an Exhibitor Passport card for a chance to win door prizes!

Saturday ASL Expo: Lunch Add-ons
$35

A fireside chat with our distinguished guest: Head of Michigan School for the Deaf, Jessica Contreras. Purchase lunch in advance for Saturday, November 15, 2025!

Saturday Workshops: Regular Rate
$100

Participate in five engaging workshops led by community leaders and experts. Your registration includes access to all sessions from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, November 15, 2025 and a complimentary lunch, including fireside chat with Jessica Contreras.

Saturday Evening Keynote Dinner
$60

Enjoy an evening dinner buffet with dessert, coffee, and tea on Saturday, November 15, 2025 while listening to emcee Cassie Simmons and engaging keynote speaker Director Kenya Lowe.

Program Book – Printed Souvenir Copy
$15

A digital version of the Program Book will be provided to all attendees.
Want a keepsake? Purchase a printed copy as a souvenir!

Best Value Conference Pass
$140

Enjoy full-day access to the Michigan Deaf Association Conference on Saturday, November 15, 2025! This pass includes admission to ASL Expo, workshop sessions, complimentary lunch, and a seat at the evening keynote dinner with a buffet, dessert, coffee, and tea. Plus, receive a printed copy of the official Program Book as a keepsake souvenir. Please note: Evening games are not included with this pass.


(Purchase this combo to save $50!)

