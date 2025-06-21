2025 MDA Conference Public Registration

Enjoy full-day access to the Michigan Deaf Association Conference on Saturday, November 15, 2025! This pass includes admission to ASL Expo, workshop sessions, complimentary lunch, and a seat at the evening keynote dinner with a buffet, dessert, coffee, and tea. Plus, receive a printed copy of the official Program Book as a keepsake souvenir. Please note: Evening games are not included with this pass.





(Purchase this combo to save $50!)