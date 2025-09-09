2025 MDA Conference Referral Discount

Hosted by
Participate in five engaging workshops led by community leaders and experts. Your registration includes access to all sessions from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, November 15, 2025, including fireside chat with Jessica Contreras.
Enjoy an evening dinner buffet with dessert, coffee, and tea on Saturday, November 15, 2025 while listening to emcee Cassie Simmons and engaging keynote speaker Director Kenya Lowe.
Program Book – Printed Souvenir Copy
A digital version of the Program Book will be provided to all attendees.
Want a keepsake? Purchase a printed copy as a souvenir!
Enjoy full-day access to the Michigan Deaf Association Conference on Saturday, November 15, 2025! This pass includes admission to ASL Expo, workshop sessions, complimentary lunch, and a seat at the evening keynote dinner with a buffet, dessert, coffee, and tea. Plus, receive a printed copy of the official Program Book as a keepsake souvenir. Please note: Evening games are not included with this pass.
Purchase this combo to save $185+ compared to public pricing!
$
