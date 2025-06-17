2025 Meet The Chefs

Hosted by
•Two (2) Premium Reserved Tables (Seating for 20 guests) •Verbal Recognition as the Official Title Sponsor and an Opportunity to Speak During the Event •Premier Logo Placement on: o Step and Repeat Banner o Event Signage o Table Signage •Exclusive Year-Long Recognition with Company Signage Displayed in the Hunger Busters Kitchen •Logo Placement on Hunger Busters Website •Complimentary Valet Parking for All Table Guests •Exclusive Table Bottle Service •Dedicated Personal Table Server •Full Access to Open Bar •Access to Cigar Lounge/Station •Culinary Experience by Internationally Trained Chefs featuring Deluxe Food Stations •Dessert Selection Included •Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Guest •Individual Parting Gift for Each Guest •Access to Live Auction •Celebrity Photo Opportunities •Premier Networking Opportunities Throughout the Evening
•Two (2) Premium Reserved Tables (Seating for 20 guests) •Verbal Recognition During Event as the Presenting Sponsor •Premier Logo Placement on: o Step and Repeat Banner o Event Signage o Table Signage •Exclusive Year-Long Recognition with Company Signage Displayed in the Hunger Busters Kitchen •Logo Placement on Hunger Busters Website •Complimentary Valet Parking for All Table Guests •Exclusive Table Bottle Service •Dedicated Personal Table Server •Full Access to Open Bar •Access to Cigar Lounge/Station •Culinary Experience by Internationally Trained Chefs featuring Deluxe Food Stations •Dessert Selection Included •Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Guest •Individual Parting Gift for Each Guest •Access to Live Auction •Celebrity Photo Opportunities •Premier Networking Opportunities Throughout the Evening
•One (1) Reserved Table (10 guests) + Four (4) Additional Individual Tickets •Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event •Logo Placement on: o Lounge Area Signage o Event Signage o Table Signage •Complimentary Valet Parking for All Table Guests •Exclusive Table Bottle Service •Dedicated Personal Table Server •Full Access to Open Bar •Access to Cigar Lounge/Station •Culinary Experience by Internationally Trained Chefs featuring Deluxe Food Stations •Dessert Selection Included •Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Guest •Individual Parting Gift for Each Guest •Access to Live Auction •Celebrity Photo Opportunities •Premier Networking Opportunities Throughout the Evening
•One (1) Reserved Table (10 guests) + Four (4) Additional Individual Tickets •Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event •Logo Placement on: o Entertainment Area Signage o Event Signage o Table Signage •Complimentary Valet Parking for All Table Guests •Exclusive Table Bottle Service •Dedicated Personal Table Server •Full Access to Open Bar •Access to Cigar Lounge/Station •Culinary Experience by Internationally Trained Chefs featuring Deluxe Food Stations •Dessert Selection Included •Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Guest •Individual Parting Gift for Each Guest •Access to Live Auction •Celebrity Photo Opportunities •Premier Networking Opportunities Throughout the Evening
•One (1) Reserved Table (10 guests) + Four (4) Additional Individual Tickets •Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event •Logo Placement on: o Red Carpet Area o Event Signage o Table Signage •Complimentary Valet Parking for All Table Guests •Exclusive Table Bottle Service •Dedicated Personal Table Server •Full Access to Open Bar •Access to Cigar Lounge/Station •Culinary Experience by Internationally Trained Chefs featuring Deluxe Food Stations •Dessert Selection Included •Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Guest •Individual Parting Gift for Each Guest •Access to Live Auction •Celebrity Photo Opportunities •Premier Networking Opportunities Throughout the Evening
•One (1) Reserved Table (10 guests) + Four (4) Additional Individual Tickets •Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event •Logo Placement on: o Food Stations Area o Event Signage o Table Signage •Complimentary Valet Parking for All Table Guests •Exclusive Table Bottle Service •Dedicated Personal Table Server •Full Access to Open Bar •Access to Cigar Lounge/Station •Culinary Experience by Internationally Trained Chefs featuring Deluxe Food Stations •Dessert Selection Included •Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Guest •Individual Parting Gift for Each Guest •Access to Live Auction •Celebrity Photo Opportunities •Premier Networking Opportunities Throughout the Evening
•One (1) Reserved Table (10 guests) + Four (4) Additional Individual Tickets •Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event •Logo Placement on: o Bar Areas o Event Signage o Table Signage •Complimentary Valet Parking for All Table Guests •Exclusive Table Bottle Service •Dedicated Personal Table Server •Full Access to Open Bar •Access to Cigar Lounge/Station •Culinary Experience by Internationally Trained Chefs featuring Deluxe Food Stations •Dessert Selection Included •Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Guest •Individual Parting Gift for Each Guest •Access to Live Auction •Celebrity Photo Opportunities •Premier Networking Opportunities Throughout the Evening
•One (1) Reserved Table (10 guests) + Four (4) Additional Individual Tickets •Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event •Logo Placement on: o Photobooth Area o Event Signage o Table Signage •Complimentary Valet Parking for All Table Guests •Exclusive Table Bottle Service •Dedicated Personal Table Server •Full Access to Open Bar •Access to Cigar Lounge/Station •Culinary Experience by Internationally Trained Chefs featuring Deluxe Food Stations •Dessert Selection Included •Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Guest •Individual Parting Gift for Each Guest •Access to Live Auction •Celebrity Photo Opportunities •Premier Networking Opportunities Throughout the Evening
•One (1) Reserved Table (10 guests) + Four (4) Additional Individual Tickets •Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event •Logo Placement on: o Company Information Inside Giftbags o Event Signage o Table Signage •Complimentary Valet Parking for All Table Guests •Exclusive Table Bottle Service •Dedicated Personal Table Server •Full Access to Open Bar •Access to Cigar Lounge/Station •Culinary Experience by Internationally Trained Chefs featuring Deluxe Food Stations •Dessert Selection Included •Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Guest •Individual Parting Gift for Each Guest •Access to Live Auction •Celebrity Photo Opportunities •Premier Networking Opportunities Throughout the Evening
•One (1) Reserved Table (10 guests) + Four (4) Additional Individual Tickets •Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event •Logo Placement on: o Encore Room o Event Signage o Table Signage •Complimentary Valet Parking for All Table Guests •Exclusive Table Bottle Service •Dedicated Personal Table Server •Full Access to Open Bar •Access to Cigar Lounge/Station •Culinary Experience by Internationally Trained Chefs featuring Deluxe Food Stations •Dessert Selection Included •Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Guest •Individual Parting Gift for Each Guest •Access to Live Auction •Celebrity Photo Opportunities •Premier Networking Opportunities Throughout the Evening
•One (1) Reserved Table (10 guests) + Four (4) Additional Individual Tickets •Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event •Logo Placement on: o All Centerpieces on Each Table o Event Signage •Complimentary Valet Parking for All Table Guests •Exclusive Table Bottle Service •Dedicated Personal Table Server •Full Access to Open Bar •Access to Cigar Lounge/Station •Culinary Experience by Internationally Trained Chefs featuring Deluxe Food Stations •Dessert Selection Included •Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Guest •Individual Parting Gift for Each Guest •Access to Live Auction •Celebrity Photo Opportunities •Premier Networking Opportunities Throughout the Evening
•One (1) Reserved Table (10 guests) + Four (4) Additional Individual Tickets •Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event •Logo Placement on: o Entrance of the Event / Near Valet o Event Signage o Table Signage •Complimentary Valet Parking for All Table Guests •Exclusive Table Bottle Service •Dedicated Personal Table Server •Full Access to Open Bar •Access to Cigar Lounge/Station •Culinary Experience by Internationally Trained Chefs featuring Deluxe Food Stations •Dessert Selection Included •Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Guest •Individual Parting Gift for Each Guest •Access to Live Auction •Celebrity Photo Opportunities •Premier Networking Opportunities Throughout the Evening
•One (1) Reserved Table (10 guests) •Verbal Sponsorship Recognition During Event •Logo Placement in/on: o Event Presentation o Table Signage •Complimentary Valet Parking for All Table Guests •Dedicated Personal Table Server •Full Access to Open Bar •Access to Cigar Lounge/Station •Culinary Experience by Internationally Trained Chefs featuring Deluxe Food Stations •Dessert Selection Included •Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Guest •Individual Parting Gift for Each Guest •Access to Live Auction •Celebrity Photo Opportunities •Premier Networking Opportunities Throughout the Evening
•Seating - First Come, Open Seats •Complimentary Valet Parking •Full Access to Open Bar •Access to Cigar Lounge/Station •Culinary Experience by Internationally Trained Chefs featuring Deluxe Food Stations •Dessert Selection Included •Commemorative Wine Glass •Individual Parting Gift •Access to Live Auction •Celebrity Photo Opportunities •Premier Networking Opportunities Throughout the Evening
