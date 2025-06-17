2025 Meet The Chefs

•Two (2) Premium Reserved Tables (Seating for 20 guests) •Verbal Recognition as the Official Title Sponsor and an Opportunity to Speak During the Event •Premier Logo Placement on: o Step and Repeat Banner o Event Signage o Table Signage •Exclusive Year-Long Recognition with Company Signage Displayed in the Hunger Busters Kitchen •Logo Placement on Hunger Busters Website •Complimentary Valet Parking for All Table Guests •Exclusive Table Bottle Service •Dedicated Personal Table Server •Full Access to Open Bar •Access to Cigar Lounge/Station •Culinary Experience by Internationally Trained Chefs featuring Deluxe Food Stations •Dessert Selection Included •Commemorative Wine Glass for Each Guest •Individual Parting Gift for Each Guest •Access to Live Auction •Celebrity Photo Opportunities •Premier Networking Opportunities Throughout the Evening