2025 Meet the Teacher Combos

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About this event
Pick up your pizza combo at the cafeteria during Meet the Teacher. T-shirt orders placed by August 7th (Meet the Teacher) will be ready for pickup at Parent Orientation on August 21st, or at the front of school on August 22nd. Confirmations on size and type will be sent through the email or phone number you provide.
Please provide your total courtesy count for expected attendees. Since it will be spread throughout the school, there won't be a maximum attendance limit like there is for events held in the cafeteria or gyms.
Pick up your pizza combo at the cafeteria during Meet the Teacher. Membership finalization emails will be sent soon. T-shirt orders placed by August 7th (Meet the Teacher) will be ready for pickup at Parent Orientation on August 21st, or at the front of school on August 22nd. Confirmations on size and type will be sent through the email or phone number you provide.
T-shirt orders placed by August 7th (Meet the Teacher) will be ready for pickup at Parent Orientation on August 21st, or at the front of school on August 22nd. Confirmations on size and type will be sent through the email or phone number you provide.
T-shirt orders placed by August 7th (Meet the Teacher) will be ready for pickup at Parent Orientation on August 21st, or at the front of school on August 22nd. Confirmations on size and type will be sent through the email or phone number you provide.
One slice of pizza and a choice of drink (Dr. Pepper, Lemon Lime, Capri Sun, or Water)
One slice of pizza and a choice of drink (Dr. Pepper, Lemon Lime, Capri Sun, or Water)
No pressure to volunteer, though we'd be thrilled if you ever decided to lend a hand. Join our community to champion Fox Run students and get all the latest school updates! Joining will also give your student 1,050 pts for Penny Wars and the classroom with the most PTA memberships wins an additional prize this year! ($3.25 National PTA + $2.75 Texas PTA + $3.00 Fox Run PTA = $9.00 Total Dues)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!