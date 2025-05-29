2025 Member Swim Pass

Pool Pass is good for one (4) individuals for the duration of the 2025 Aquatic Season. Pool Pass is non transferable. *This is MEMBER PRICING - if you are not a member of the GWCCC you will need to become a member ($25/year) before your pool pass will be released). FOR EACH PASS ABOVE FOUR (4) PLEASE ADD $55 TO THE ADDITIONAL DONATION BOX (IE. ONE ADDITIONAL IS $55, 2 ADDITIONAL IS $110).

Pool Pass is good for one (4) individuals for the duration of the 2025 Aquatic Season. Pool Pass is non transferable. *This is MEMBER PRICING - if you are not a member of the GWCCC you will need to become a member ($25/year) before your pool pass will be released). FOR EACH PASS ABOVE FOUR (4) PLEASE ADD $55 TO THE ADDITIONAL DONATION BOX (IE. ONE ADDITIONAL IS $55, 2 ADDITIONAL IS $110).

More details...