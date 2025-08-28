2026 Membership October Campaign

Active Members: Active Members shall be paralegals who meet at least one of the following criteria:

a. Awarded a CP or ACP designation by NALA – The Paralegal Association;

b. Awarded a RP® by the National Federation of Paralegal Association;

c. Awarded a PP by the National Association for Legal Support Professionals;

d. Are currently registered with the Florida Bar as a Florida Registered Paralegal (FRP);

e. Graduated from an ABA-approved paralegal program of study;

f. Graduated from a legal studies program from an accredited school which requires at least 60 semester hours of classroom study;

g. Graduated from a legal studies program which required less than 60 semester hours PLUS at least six (6) months of in-house training as a paralegal, as attested to by a supervising attorney;

h. Awarded a B.A. or B.S. in any field of study PLUS at least six (6) months of in-house training as a paralegal, as attested to by a supervising attorney;

i. Has a minimum of five (5) years of law-related experience under the supervision of an attorney in the last eight (8) years INCLUDING at least six (6) months of in-house training as a paralegal, as attested to by a supervising attorney.