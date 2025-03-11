2025 Membership Program

You can join the LBI Historical Association as an individual member for $50/per person. Treat yourself to the gift of sustaining history, or make this a special gift for a special someone who LOVES LBI!
1. Member ID Card
2. Free admission to the museum
3. Museum logo tote bag
4. 10% off in the museum’s Sign of the Whale gift shop
7. Members receive priority signup for museum events and a quarterly membership to the LBIHA Gazette
8. Entrance to the annual general membership meeting
You can join the LBI Historical Association as an individual member for $50/per person. Treat yourself to the gift of sustaining history, or make this a special gift for a special someone who LOVES LBI!
1. Member ID Card
2. Free admission to the museum
3. Museum logo tote bag
4. 10% off in the museum’s Sign of the Whale gift shop
7. Members receive priority signup for museum events and a quarterly membership to the LBIHA Gazette
8. Entrance to the annual general membership meeting
Family Membership
$75
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Up to 2 adults and 4 children can join LBI's Historical Association under one family membership. The cost for this membership is $75/per family. Make this special gift to your family and visit the museum as often as you like this season to explore what life was like on LBI over the last 150 years.
1. Member ID Card
2. Free admission to the museum
3. Museum logo tote bag
4. 10% off in the museum’s Sign of the Whale gift shop
7. Members receive priority signup for museum events and a quarterly membership to the LBIHA Gazette
8. Entrance to the annual general membership meeting
Up to 2 adults and 4 children can join LBI's Historical Association under one family membership. The cost for this membership is $75/per family. Make this special gift to your family and visit the museum as often as you like this season to explore what life was like on LBI over the last 150 years.
1. Member ID Card
2. Free admission to the museum
3. Museum logo tote bag
4. 10% off in the museum’s Sign of the Whale gift shop
7. Members receive priority signup for museum events and a quarterly membership to the LBIHA Gazette
8. Entrance to the annual general membership meeting
Senior/Student Membership
$35
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
60+ for Seniors
Students must currently be attending High School or College/University
1. Member ID Card
2. Free admission to the museum
3. Museum logo tote bag
4. 10% off in the museum’s Sign of the Whale gift shop
7. Members receive priority signup for museum events and a quarterly membership to the LBIHA Gazette
8. Entrance to the annual general membership meeting
60+ for Seniors
Students must currently be attending High School or College/University
1. Member ID Card
2. Free admission to the museum
3. Museum logo tote bag
4. 10% off in the museum’s Sign of the Whale gift shop
7. Members receive priority signup for museum events and a quarterly membership to the LBIHA Gazette
8. Entrance to the annual general membership meeting
Senior Family Membership
$50
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Senior Family Membership affords you all the benefits for 2 adults.
1. Member ID Card
2. Free admission to the museum
3. Museum logo tote bag
4. 10% off in the museum’s Sign of the Whale gift shop
7. Members receive priority signup for museum events and a quarterly membership to the LBIHA Gazette
8. Entrance to the annual general membership meeting
Senior Family Membership affords you all the benefits for 2 adults.
1. Member ID Card
2. Free admission to the museum
3. Museum logo tote bag
4. 10% off in the museum’s Sign of the Whale gift shop
7. Members receive priority signup for museum events and a quarterly membership to the LBIHA Gazette
8. Entrance to the annual general membership meeting