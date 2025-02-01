2025 Mex-Tex Family Fiesta Tickets

Add a donation for Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
$
Sensory Hour Admission 9AM-11:45AM
Free
This ticket is for families with special needs children planning to attend Sensory Hour Activities. Sensory Hour Ticket will only allow initial entrance into the event during the special Sensory Hour time from 9am-11:45am. This is a General Admission ticket and will allow come and go all day, but initial entrance must be between the stated hours and for the purpose of attending sensory hour with your children.
This ticket is for families with special needs children planning to attend Sensory Hour Activities. Sensory Hour Ticket will only allow initial entrance into the event during the special Sensory Hour time from 9am-11:45am. This is a General Admission ticket and will allow come and go all day, but initial entrance must be between the stated hours and for the purpose of attending sensory hour with your children.
General Admission
$25
General Admission ticket allows all day entrance into the event. Lawn seating in Amphitheater for the concert. No Lawn Chairs allowed. Blankets and beach towels are allowed.
General Admission ticket allows all day entrance into the event. Lawn seating in Amphitheater for the concert. No Lawn Chairs allowed. Blankets and beach towels are allowed.
Floor Area
$50
Floor Area ticket allows all day entrance into the event. Floor access in Amphitheater for the concert. Lawn Chairs are permitted in this section.
Floor Area ticket allows all day entrance into the event. Floor access in Amphitheater for the concert. Lawn Chairs are permitted in this section.
Individual VIP
$100
Ticket includes All day access in event, access to VIP Seating area for concert. Seating in Open Seating tables. VIP Parking Area, VIP Happy Hour (including food and drinks from 6pm-8pm), Private Bar and Restrooms, A/C VIP Indoor Area
Ticket includes All day access in event, access to VIP Seating area for concert. Seating in Open Seating tables. VIP Parking Area, VIP Happy Hour (including food and drinks from 6pm-8pm), Private Bar and Restrooms, A/C VIP Indoor Area
Table Purchase
$750
**NO COUPON CODES** Please contact Andrea at 432-288-5321 prior to purchasing. After confirmation of payment your table placement will be secure. 1 Reserved Table; 8 VIP Area Tickets [Includes: VIP Parking Area, VIP Happy Hour (including food and drinks), Private Bar and Restrooms, A/C VIP Indoor Area]
**NO COUPON CODES** Please contact Andrea at 432-288-5321 prior to purchasing. After confirmation of payment your table placement will be secure. 1 Reserved Table; 8 VIP Area Tickets [Includes: VIP Parking Area, VIP Happy Hour (including food and drinks), Private Bar and Restrooms, A/C VIP Indoor Area]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!