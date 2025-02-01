2025 Mex-Tex Family Fiesta Tickets

This ticket is for families with special needs children planning to attend Sensory Hour Activities. Sensory Hour Ticket will only allow initial entrance into the event during the special Sensory Hour time from 9am-11:45am. This is a General Admission ticket and will allow come and go all day, but initial entrance must be between the stated hours and for the purpose of attending sensory hour with your children.

This ticket is for families with special needs children planning to attend Sensory Hour Activities. Sensory Hour Ticket will only allow initial entrance into the event during the special Sensory Hour time from 9am-11:45am. This is a General Admission ticket and will allow come and go all day, but initial entrance must be between the stated hours and for the purpose of attending sensory hour with your children.

More details...