2025-2026 MHS Marching Band Fundraising Campaign

*Official Mohigan Pride Sponsor recognition on all band programs
*Large logo featured on banner at home football games and Band Spectacular
*Full-page advertisement in 2026 Annual Band Spectacular program
*10 Patron Passes (Free admittance) to MHS band sponsored performances, including the Band Spectacular
*Social media and website promotion with dedicated sponsor highlight
*MHS Band Memorabilia and Band sponsor sticker
*Thank you from the band
*Official Director's Spotlight Sponsor recognition on all band programs
*Medium logo featured on banner at home football games and Band Spectacular
*Half-page advertisement in 2026 Annual Band Spectacular program
*10 Patron Passes (Free admittance) to MHS band sponsored performances, including the Band Spectacular
*Social media and website recognition
*MHS Band Memorabilia and Band sponsor sticker
*Thank you from the band
*Official Red Sponsor recognition on all band programs
*Small logo featured on banner at home football games
*Quarter-page advertisement in 2026 Annual Band Spectacular program
*Social media recognition
*Thank you letter from the band
*Band sponsor sticker
*Official Blue Sponsor recognition on all band programs
*Name listed in the 2026 Annual Band Spectacular program
*Social media recognition
*Thank you letter from the band
*Band sponsor sticker
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing