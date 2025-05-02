2025-2026 MHS Marching Band Fundraising Campaign

Mohigan Pride Sponsorship
$10,000

*Official Mohigan Pride Sponsor recognition on all band programs
*Large logo featured on banner at home football games and Band Spectacular
*Full-page advertisement in 2026 Annual Band Spectacular program
*10 Patron Passes (Free admittance) to MHS band sponsored performances, including the Band Spectacular
*Social media and website promotion with dedicated sponsor highlight
*MHS Band Memorabilia and Band sponsor sticker

*Thank you from the band

Director's Spotlight Sponsorship
$5,000

*Official Director's Spotlight Sponsor recognition on all band programs
*Medium logo featured on banner at home football games and Band Spectacular
*Half-page advertisement in 2026 Annual Band Spectacular program
*10 Patron Passes (Free admittance) to MHS band sponsored performances, including the Band Spectacular
*Social media and website recognition
*MHS Band Memorabilia and Band sponsor sticker

*Thank you from the band

Red Sponsorship
$2,500

*Official Red Sponsor recognition on all band programs
*Small logo featured on banner at home football games
*Quarter-page advertisement in 2026 Annual Band Spectacular program
*Social media recognition
*Thank you letter from the band
*Band sponsor sticker

Blue Sponsorship
$1,000

*Official Blue Sponsor recognition on all band programs
*Name listed in the 2026 Annual Band Spectacular program

*Social media recognition
*Thank you letter from the band
*Band sponsor sticker

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing