2025 Miami Girls Rock Camp Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
“Party Like A Rock Star” guitar basket:
· An authentic electric guitar
· Deluxe Accommodations for a 1 Night Stay at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood ($500 max value)
· Dinner for (2) at any of our Fine Dining Restaurants ($150 max value)
· Assorted logo items
The retail value of the package is $1,000.00
“Party Like A Rock Star” guitar basket:
· An authentic electric guitar
· Deluxe Accommodations for a 1 Night Stay at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood ($500 max value)
· Dinner for (2) at any of our Fine Dining Restaurants ($150 max value)
· Assorted logo items
The retail value of the package is $1,000.00
Pair of Tickets for iii Points Festival
October 17-18, 2025
2 days, 12 meticulously curated stages and 150+ artists
Pair of Tickets for iii Points Festival
October 17-18, 2025
2 days, 12 meticulously curated stages and 150+ artists
Pair of tickets to Sofia Isella at Revolution Live
November 1, 2025
Pair of tickets to Sofia Isella at Revolution Live
November 1, 2025
Pair of tickets to Marina Satti at Revolution Live
November 29, 2025
Pair of tickets to Marina Satti at Revolution Live
November 29, 2025
Pair of tickets to Garbage tix +September 5, 2025 at Pompano Beach Amphitheater.
Plus additional comps for artist concerts
Pair of tickets to Garbage, September 5, 2025 at Pompano Beach Amphitheater.
Plus additional comps for artist concerts
Superblue, Miami’s groundbreaking immersive art experience.
more info at https://www.superblue.com/miami
Valid until September 30, 2025
Superblue, Miami’s groundbreaking immersive art experience.
more info at https://www.superblue.com/miami
Valid until September 30, 2025
PAMM Family Membership
Free unlimited museum admission
• Members-Only Previews for select special exhibitions
• Invitations to special members-only events
and more.....
PAMM Family Membership
Free unlimited museum admission
• Members-Only Previews for select special exhibitions
• Invitations to special members-only events
and more.....
Private Instrument lesson given by MGRC instructor, Nabedi
Choose from Bass, Guitar, Ukulele, Piano, or Drums
Private Instrument lesson given by MGRC instructor, Nabedi
Choose from Bass, Guitar, Ukulele, Piano, or Drums
Family Beach Day - One Luxury Daybed, 4 Lounge Chairs and 2 Umbrellas.
Donated by The Boucher Brothers
Website link: https://www.boucherbrothers.com/beach-rentals-gallery/
Certificate will be mailed to the winner.
Family Beach Day - One Luxury Daybed, 4 Lounge Chairs and 2 Umbrellas.
Donated by The Boucher Brothers
Website link: https://www.boucherbrothers.com/beach-rentals-gallery/
Certificate will be mailed to the winner.
MOCA Family Membership
Receive all MOCA Individual benefits for two adults and all children under 18, plus the below perks | 100% tax deductible
For more info: https://www.mocanomi.org/support/membership
MOCA Family Membership
Receive all MOCA Individual benefits for two adults and all children under 18, plus the below perks | 100% tax deductible
For more info: https://www.mocanomi.org/support/membership
Crew Membership to the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
Includes Unlimited visits for 2 for 1 year
Discounted parking and more.....
Crew Membership to the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
Includes Unlimited visits for 2 for 1 year
Discounted parking and more.....
White Fender Sonic Stratocaster HT
White Fender Sonic Stratocaster HT
The Stylophone BEAT is a pocket-sized drum machine that lets you make fun beats and basslines any time, anywhere.
3 Winners
The Stylophone BEAT is a pocket-sized drum machine that lets you make fun beats and basslines any time, anywhere.
3 Winners
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!