2025 Michigan Construction Career Days Sponsorship & Booth

$5,000 - $10,000 +
Event Entry Gate: prominent banner recognition; MICCD Event website: large linked LOGO to your business Careers Webpage; Digital Career Guide Book listing; Sponsor Poster: prominent logo displayed at all major event areas; PRIZE signs: logo on one of the on-site prize stations; booth(s) for hands-on activity or demo on-site at the event(optional).
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
Event Entry Gate: business name listed on banner; MICCD Event website: LOGO linked to your business Careers Webpage; Digital Career Guide Book listing; Sponsor Poster: prominent logo displayed at all major event areas; booth for hands-on activity or demo on-site at the event(optional).
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
MICCD Event website: LOGO linked to your business Careers Webpage; Digital Career Guide Book listing; Sponsor Poster prominent logo displayed at all major event areas; booth for hands-on activity or demo on-site at the event(optional).
Bronze Sponsor
$500
MICCD Event website: LOGO linked to your business Careers Webpage; Sponsor Poster: prominent logo displayed at all major event areas; booth for hands-on activity or demo on-site at the event(optional).
