2025 Middle School Youth Paint it Orange Shop

1- A beautiful day at Eno River Farm by Aaliyah Ehrmann item
$40

Acrylic on canvas

11x14



2- A day in Franklin Street by Adeline Lim item
$53.75

Acrylic on canvas

11x14



3- Grandparent's House by Alena Navratil item
$564.38

watercolor pencils 11x14

4- Fall Beauty by Alex Avetta item
$15

Paint watercolor

11x14

5- Flowers of the Arboretum by Amalia King item
$107.50

Acrylic

11x14

6- Well this is awkward by Andy Culley item
$32.25

colored pencil, oil pastel and acrylic

11x14

7-Reflection at Anderson Community Park Pond by Anya Patel item
$15

Acrylic paint on paper

11x14

8- Looking East at Stone Knoll by Cate Rogers item
$53.75

Watercolor

11x14

9- Tree by Charlie item
$25

Pencil

11x14

10- Untitled by Charlie Suarez item
$53.75

Acrylic paint

11x14

11- Booker Creek by Chloé Bailliard item
$107.50

Canvas with oil pastels

11x14

12- The old well in the fall by Chloe Ren item
$37.63

Mixed Media

11x14

13- Forest :) by Colin McLean item
$25

Canvas with Oil Pastels

11x14

14- Sunset at Lake Hogan by Cooper Estacio item
$53.75

Watercolor

11x14

15- Money Well Spent by Edith Trapolsi item
$64.50

Tempera on canvas

11x14

16- Look Up! by Elisabeth Witman item
$32.25

Acrylic Paint

11x14

17- On The Porch by Elodie item
$37.63

Acrylic paint and black marker.

11x14

18- Baity Hill by Faith Djigla item
$86

Paint

11x14

19- Path through nature by Gabriel Olson item
$53.75

Gouache and sharpie

11x14


*From the artist:

Painted at the North Carolina Botanical Gardens


20- Rust & Petals by Gillian English item
$40

Mixed Media

11x14


*From the artist:

This painting depicts a scene from the greenway along the train tracks in Carrboro. The foreground shows flowers that someone arranged in the word "Love" in the gaps of the chainlink fence. The background shows the rusted machinery used along the rail line to deliver coal.

21- The Battlefield by Grant Crncic item
$40

Acrylic paint

11x14

22- The Forest Theatre by Gwyneth Gilner item
$236.50

Acrylic

11x14

23- 137 by Hadley Barker item
$137

Acrylic

11x14

24- Hamdan's dream house in Chapel Hill by Hamdan Akbar item
$53.75

Acrylic paint, pencil

11x14

25- Blackwood Farm View by Helen Quinley item
$32.25

Acrylic on canvas

11x14

26- A hole in nature by Jacob Byrnes item
$26.88

Colored pencils

11x14

27- Natural House by Jenny Towles item
$21.50

Watercolor

11x14

28- Cedar Falls Park by Ki Jones item
$53.75

Acrylic paint

11x14

29- The Lonely Peony by Lia Herce item
$537.50

Water colored sketch on canvas

Acrylic and water color on canvas

11x14


*From the artist:

This work is a semi-geometric design based on a singular peony in the North Carolina Botanical Gardens. 40% of the commission I receive back will be donated to my school library and my art room at Guy B. Phillips Middle School in Chapel Hill, NC.

30- Bolin Creek by Livia Brassil item
$53.75

Acrylic and water color on canvas

11x14


31- Mushroom Paradise at MLK Park by Lulu Soliman item
$48.38

Oil pastels on black paper

11x14


32- Ack! Mosquitos! by Lux Mead item
$38

acrylics

11x14

33- Yellow Crownbeard by Moonlight by Liv Sawyer item
$100

Acrylic, posca markers

11x14

34- Feeling Flustered? Get Some Custard. by Pippa Clark item
$50

Watercolor and Pencil

11x14

35- Eastwood Lake at Noon by Quinn Finkral item
$26.88

Water-based acrylic paint

11x14

36- Blue Skies by Sabine Kokoshi item
$5.38

Pencil

11x14

37- Weaver Street Community by Sadie Shelley item
$100

Collage

11x14

38- Tracks Over the Eno by Sawyer Clark item
$32.25

Watercolor

11x14

39- Home street by Selma Laivuori item
$32.25

Acrylic

11x14

40-A deer in front of a house by Sijue Han item
$53.75

Oil painting

11x14

41- A Simple Garden by Sylvie Browne item
$107.50

Acrylic on canvas

11x14

42- The Garden by Viveka Bergeton item
$96.75

Acrylic Paint, markers, colored pencils

11x14

43- Field on Homestead Road by Winny Sawyer item
$107.50

Pen and ink

11x14

