2025 Midland Open Bonspiel Registration

Team registration for a 4 player team
MIDLAND Team registration for a 4 player team.
If 2 or more of your players are members of MCC you must sign up as a Midland team
If when you tried to register your team (either non-Midland or Midland) and it indicated it was FULL - please sign up to be on our waitlist. In the past this has been a 16 team event, but if we have more interest we may open it up to be a larger event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!