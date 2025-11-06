Mavtheatre Backstage Booster Club

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Mavtheatre Backstage Booster Club

About this event

2025 Midsummer Night's Dream Production

Production Participation Fee
$25

Please select this for each student who will participate in A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Volunteer Sign Up
Free

Select this if a family member is able to volunteer time for the production. You will be contacted for your volunteer location preference: Providing meal items, working concessions, set-up/tear-down, etc.


Non-Volunteer Buy-Out
$40

Please select this if your schedule does not allow for volunteering or if you prefer to donate financially. Only one buy-out per student is needed.


Add a donation for Mavtheatre Backstage Booster Club

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