Mighty Murphy Foundation
2025 Mighty Murphy Invitational
4780 Palmgren Ln NE
St Michael, MN 55376, USA
Individual Golf (Dinner Included)
$125
Individual golfer ticket. Includes Golf, dinner, range balls, and cart.
Individual golfer ticket. Includes Golf, dinner, range balls, and cart.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Group Golf (Dinner Included)
$500
Team of 4 golfers. Includes Golf, dinner, range balls, and cart for all 4 golfers.
Team of 4 golfers. Includes Golf, dinner, range balls, and cart for all 4 golfers.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Hole Sponsorship
$150
If your business is looking to get involved, we have hole sponsorships available! Sign is included.
If your business is looking to get involved, we have hole sponsorships available! Sign is included.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Dinner
$25
Dinner only.
Dinner only.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout